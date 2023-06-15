NORMAL — Make Music Normal will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in uptown Normal.

The festival brings over 40 local and regional music acts from a variety of genres. Among the lineup are performances by Sun Stereo, Poster Children and Champaign's Live Karaoke Band; a drag show; and an air guitar exhibition and competition. All ages are welcome and attendance is free.

Several streets will be signed "no parking" after 6 a.m. Friday and closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. Closures include North Street from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle; all of Uptown Circle; Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to College Avenue; Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle; Broadway at North Street, from alley to alley; and the alley connecting East Beaufort Street and Railroad Place.

Streets will reopen around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 25, with the exception of the alley on Beaufort Street.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit uptownnormal.com.

