Make Music Normal brings free music to uptown Friday and Saturday

NORMAL — Forty musical artists are lined up to perform for free this weekend in uptown Normal's Make Music Normal festival.

The multi-genre lineup begins playing at 5 p.m. Friday and then extends from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. A press release said the event is back to full speed for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Attendees can expect to hear a wide range of musical styles, such as funk, blues, folk, bluegrass, jazz, pop, country, Americana, soul, rock and electronic.

There will also be several interactive activities and demonstrations festival-goers can try. An Afro-Brazilian percussion workshop guided by Bloco Gavião is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Lost Raiders of the ARC will lead a bring-your-own instrument jam session during that same time.

Additionally, The Music Shoppe is hosting an instrument "petting zoo" on both days of the festival, and open mics will be available in the Uptown Lounge.

“Whether you’re a skilled musician or a complete novice, you’ll find opportunities to experience, create, share and enjoy many kinds of music at Make Music Normal,” Normal Civil Arts Manager Adam Fox said in the news release.

For the full lineup, schedule and map, visit uptownnormal.com/1641/Make-Music-Normal.

