Make Music Normal brings free music to uptown Friday and Saturday

Bloomington-Normal band Inktrail plays during the Make Music Normal concert on Uptown Circle, in this file photo from Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Forty musical artists are lined up to perform for free this weekend in uptown Normal's Make Music Normal festival.

Watch now: Artists kick out the jams in uptown Normal

The multi-genre lineup begins playing at 5 p.m. Friday and then extends from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. A press release said the event is back to full speed for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Attendees can expect to hear a wide range of musical styles, such as funk, blues, folk, bluegrass, jazz, pop, country, Americana, soul, rock and electronic.

Style In Stereo brings jams, dancing for first Saturdays on the Square show

There will also be several interactive activities and demonstrations festival-goers can try. An Afro-Brazilian percussion workshop guided by Bloco Gavião is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Lost Raiders of the ARC will lead a bring-your-own instrument jam session during that same time.

Additionally, The Music Shoppe is hosting an instrument "petting zoo" on both days of the festival, and open mics will be available in the Uptown Lounge. 

Denison: Local musicians rallied support for Leah Marlene

“Whether you’re a skilled musician or a complete novice, you’ll find opportunities to experience, create, share and enjoy many kinds of music at Make Music Normal,” Normal Civil Arts Manager Adam Fox said in the news release.

For the full lineup, schedule and map, visit uptownnormal.com/1641/Make-Music-Normal.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Traffic changes

Parking will be prohibited starting at 6 a.m. Friday and closed off to traffic at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 24. Most streets will reopen by early morning of Sunday, June 26. The alley on Beaufort Street will be closed until Sunday afternoon.

•    North Street, from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle.

•    All of Uptown Circle.

•    Constitution Boulevard, from Uptown Circle to College Avenue.

•    Beaufort Street, from Uptown Circle to Linden Street.

•    Broadway at North Street, from alley to alley.

•    Alley connecting East Beaufort Street and Railroad Place.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

