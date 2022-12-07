Mace Hathaway playing Americana music Friday at The Stable

BLOOMINGTON — Mace Hathaway said his song repertoire is like trail mix: “A whole bunch of stuff held together with some hippie spit.”

That ball of music is built of 200 original songs he’s written, plus a bit of “old-timey” country music and Grateful Dead covers.

The former “roadie” moved to Mason City over the summer, and is headed for an opening set Friday at The Stable in Bloomington. Hathaway will be supporting Chicago bluegrass band Miles Over Mountains.

As he was getting ready to drive back to Illinois on Sunday, Hathaway told me he just “snatched up all these suitcases and briefcases of all my songs” so he could digitize them.

While the music is all his, Hathaway said some of the songs are other people’s stories that he just put a melody to. He said he can read their words, and see: “That's real life, man. That writes itself.”

His musical subjects range from whiskey and old bar rooms to rodeo clowns, and how you don’t hear train songs on the radio anymore. In “Train Song,” he supposed that people just aren’t “listening to the chug-a-lug in time” of steam engines rolling down the line.

Hathaway said he’s a “hobo at heart.” He grew up in the small town of McClelland, Iowa, watching rail cars creep by. He said he’d see a circus train and imagine joining them.

Those dreams came from the music Hathaway likes to listen to, he said, because it does such great storytelling. He said he hopes to write music that gets people to stop and listen.

In “Waltz of a Rodeo Clown,” he said some might see the song’s name, but not entirely hear that the song isn’t just about rodeo clowns.

"Waltz of a Rodeo Clown" - Mace Hathaway “He paints his face and runs the race / and he narrowly averts each piercing embrace / He survives every risk by the hair of his chin / But there’s a permanent frown beneath the painted-on grin.”

Hathaway said everybody can relate to that same situation if they’re asking themselves, “Why do I keep doing this? Why do I keep re-doing this?” It’s because there's some great, huge draw that keeps them there, he said, and it isn’t want they really want to do, but it’s what they’re doing.

And that’s what the rodeo clown sadness is.

On the road

From 2000-08, Hathaway crewed over 800 shows with Dark Star Orchestra, a cover band that recreates Grateful Dead concerts. He said he wore many hats: driver, merchandise seller, road manager, tour manager and tour planner.

Hathaway said he had opportunities to open for DSO, which was a huge boost. He also joined the band for a show on his birthday.

Now 53, Hathaway said he’s been writing songs since he was 18. He said he started thinking about performing on his own after former Grateful Dead vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux read his material and asked why he was driving a van.

About a year later, he said DSO gave Godchaux a surprise. Hathaway said the band asked her to sing her song “Sunrise” with them.

She said, per Hathaway, she couldn’t, because it's in a key she can't sing anymore. Hathaway said the band then transposed the song to a key she could sing, but didn’t tell her.

Hathaway said when DSO started playing “Sunrise” with Godchaux already on stage, she first doubted herself, but then nailed her vocal parts after he encouraged her to sing. And the crowd of several thousand went nuts, he said.

Afterward, he said Godchaux didn’t bask in the moment. Instead, she walked up and grabbed Hathaway by the shoulders, telling him: “God doesn't give people a voice like that to push road cases around.

“You need to be making different decisions.”

Big river

Hathaway said when he lived in Omaha, it wasn't the easiest scene to perform in, explaining the city is really supportive of certain genres, but others are a struggle.

But after moving from Omaha to Mechanicsburg about two years ago, he said Central Illinois has been super kind to him. He credits that to a foundation laid by Edward David Anderson and Chicago Farmer.

Hathaway played bluegrass with the Dirty River Ramblers for around five years. Recently, he played in the OG Acoustic Trio with “Stumpy Joe,” who plays a single-stringed bass, plus mandolinist Wes Duffy of Still Shine. On Friday he’ll be joined by cellist Benjamin Brockway.

Hathaway said Brockway “listens to the story and he becomes part of it.”

In Riverton, he said he discovered a kind of venue that makes a musician feel spoiled. The Backroom Lounge, 713 N. 7th St., is a “listening room” spot where audiences are not allowed to talk during shows, he said.

Hathaway said Central Illinois is super lucky to have a stage like that, adding the Backroom Lounge has a congregation of people who “really sit on the edge of their chair and just want to hear every word of every story.”

When someone comes up after a show to say they loved a single song, Hathaway said he survives on that — it makes him go home, practice differently, and prepare to present himself anew.

“If I didn’t have at least somebody catching it every now and then at all of these off-gigs, it’d be hard to keep doing it, regardless,” he said. “Because, you hope at least someone is getting it.”

When asked what advice he has for aspiring musicians, Hathaway said to spend time with your craft and your instrument, and analyze what you’re doing.

He also said don’t be locked in to your original idea, and be ready to turn it inside out. Spend just a little more time developing that notion, Hathaway said, and you might unlock something new, like solving a Rubik’s Cube.

Before anything else, Hathaway said, just try to be a good person. That’s the biggest part.

“The music industry just kind of eats people up and turns people into things that they're not,” he said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Miles Over Mountains, with Mace Hathaway opening WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 WHERE: The Stable Music Hall & Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington TICKETS: Starting at $10. Available online at thestablemusichallandlounge.com.