Lucero sizzling-up southern alt-rock Sunday at The Castle

BLOOMINGTON — Real southern sounds have a burning-hot spirit in them.

And sometimes, there’s some cowbell in there too.

When sending off their latest single, “One Last F.U.,” the seasoned country-inspired alt-rockers of Lucero had plenty of those brassy bell donks, plus Grammy Award-winner Matt Ross-Spang backing as producer.

These Memphis musicians are steering a stirring show Sunday to The Castle Theatre in Bloomington. It’s gonna be a night that’ll put the whole venue on its heels.

Just look at Lucero’s two-decade career, and you’ll find the group's whiskey-inspired songs are anything but watered-down. They’ve got that wax seal of authenticity, proofing all its emotional potency.

Their 2021 full-length album “When You Found Me,” chronicles a journey of grief and redemption. It concludes with a melodic remedy of a title track that grounds lead singer Ben Nichols with gratitude for his family.

After “All My Life” builds the listener up with determined and steady Western guitar riffs, the record leads into “The Match,” telling a mysterious tale of being deluded by enchanted creatures and apparitions. Later, you’ll hear scorching hot jams in “A City on Fire” as Nichols hints of a phoenix-like rebirth.

Layered in Lucero’s music are larger-than-life messages. Consider their 2018 album “Among the Ghosts,” in which the title track tells how the singer’s daughter first spoken word was “goodbye.” Second on the record is “Bottom of the Sea,” where Nichol’s poetic lyricism spectacularly shines through in a profoundly poignant song.

Last year, the band chiseled in a powerful performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, pulling material from their 2002 album “Tennessee.”

“Here at the Starlite” recounted an unforgettable November night under neon lights, as Nichols sang: “Since the night that I lost my heart / These sad songs are all I know.”

BloNo Beats invited Ben Nichols, singer-songwriter for Lucero, to answer several questions about writing music:

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

I think the biggest thing about writing music is what it does for the writer’s mental health. Just listening to music and making a connection with someone else is an amazing thing. Being able to write your own words and put them into the context of a specific song with its particular chords and mood and sounds is a very powerful thing. It can take the weight off in heavy times.

With your last record released, what songs are you most proud of and why? What elements of those tracks appeal to you most?

Our last record was called "When You Found Me," and I’m proud of a lot of the songs on it. We’ve been playing the title track a lot on this tour and it always gets me. It’s about how my wife and daughters saved me from my own self-destruction. Gets me every time.

Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from? Or is it anything and everything that strikes a lasting emotion?

All of the above I guess. Sometimes I sit down to write about a specific experience, but usually it all starts with just a phrase or a thought that drifts by. I’ll write those down, and then when I have music, I’ll see which phrases fit which songs and build it out from there. Those phrases can then lead back to an experience I didn’t even expect to ever write about. You never know how it’s going to work. But it’s the best thing in the world when it does work.

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

Write down as many of those random thoughts and ideas that pass through your brain as you can. Going back through those notes is a great way to get lyrics started. And they’re great for filling in holes in songs that are otherwise done. Piecing things together can lead to cool accidents.

Tell me about the energy your band is bringing to The Castle.

We’re very much looking forward to it. We’ve been a touring band for almost 25 years now. Played punk rock basements and seedy clubs, big festivals and world famous theaters. No matter where we are, it’s usually best to just let the songs do the talking. I think it’ll be a great night.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lucero, with special guest L.A. Edwards. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. WHERE: The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington TICKETS: Starting at $30, available online at thecastletheatre.com.