Louis Armstrong tribute band, jazz biopic playing Thursday at Normal Theater

NORMAL — What a wonderful world of music Louis Armstrong has heralded.

The Normal Theater is showing that world on the big screen Thursday by presenting the new “Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues” biopic directed by Sacha Jenkins.

This release follows similar movies by Jenkins in recent years covering the music of Rick James, plus rap groups Cyprus Hill and Wu-Tang Clan. The 2022 documentary also includes never-before-heard recordings of Armstrong playing and conversing.

The movie is being presented by Further Jazz, a nonprofit run by Glenn Wilson, former jazz director for Illinois Wesleyan University.

He’s looking forward to hearing Armstrong’s unreleased material. While Wilson normally performs after his organization shows a jazz movie — meaning he’d watch the film beforehand — Wilson said this time, he gets to be surprised just like a regular audience member.

He said Armstrong tribute band the Vine Street Syncopators is coming out of Champaign to perform immediately after the movie showing.

When Wilson taught jazz history, he said Armstrong was a big section in his course. He said they watched and listened to anything from him, like videos and old recordings.

“He was the first real jazz trumpeter,” he said, noting there were a few before him, but they were either not recorded or lightly recorded.

Wilson said Armstrong’s "Hot Fives & Sevens" box set was the first jazz recording to contain lengthy solos. Up until that point, he said they just had two-bar breaks — which Armstrong was famous for in New Orleans — but his box set was the first to stretch out the improvisational part.

“He was the first guy to create that jazz language that was more than a two-bar break,” said Wilson.

He also said Armstrong played second trumpet for King Oliver in New Orleans, and later followed him to Chicago. Wilson noted Armstrong said he would never leave New Orleans unless he was with Oliver.

Wilson said there isn’t a singer alive today who wasn’t influenced by Armstrong's vocals: Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Holiday and Frank Sinatra all learned from him. He said Armstrong would sing out his trumpet parts, and they were both swinging and musical.

Wilson added Armstrong's jazz phrasing influenced Crosby and The Crooners, who would sing about love directly to the audience. He noted topics of love could broach scandalous.

“Every generation thought music was going to ruin the youth,” he said.

Wilson also said the movie covers the Civil Rights Movement. He said many people called Armstrong an “Uncle Tom" who wouldn't stand up, claiming he was just interested in his career. Wilson said Armstrong was in fact very generous with support behind the scenes.

Overdubbed audio in the movie trailer states: “I’ve heard recording of pops just talking. He understands there was a battle in this country.”

Armstrong is then heard in the trailer speaking: “I don’t have a flag, other than a black flag.”

Wilson said further documentation of Armstrong’s music career is covered in two episodes of Ken Burns' “Watch Jazz” series.

The Vine Street Syncopators take the theater stage directly after Thursday's performance. Wilson said Jeff Helgesen will be playing trumpet, and will be joined by a clarinetist, upright bassist and a banjo player. Also supporting the Syncopators are a trombonist and vocalist Barry Wagner.

“You have to be really good player to do that music because none of it is written down,” said Wilson.

IF YOU GO WHAT: "Louis Armstrong's Black and Blues" movie showing and Vine Street Syncopators jazz performance WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 WHERE: 209 W. North St., Normal TICKETS: Adults $7, students $5.Available online at www.normaltheater.com