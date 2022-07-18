Lonestar, 'Madagascar The Musical' top BCPA schedule

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts on Monday announced its 2022-2023 show lineup, which includes country music group Lonestar, country artist Sara Evans and Dreamworks' "Madagascar The Musical."

Tickets for the new season go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, and can be purchased online at artsblooming.org, by phone at (309) 434-2777 or in person at the ticket office, 600 N. East St.

The schedule includes:

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Prices range from $32 to $58 a ticket.

ArtRageous for Kids at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20. Tickets are $6 a seat.

ArtRageous at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Prices ranges from $19 to $46 a ticket.

Reduced Shakespeare Company: "Hamlet's Big Adventure" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Prices range from $26 to $52 a ticket.

Church of Clash at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Prices range from $22 to $49 a ticket.

Sara Evans - Acoustic at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Prices range from $40 to $71 a ticket.

Hot Club of San Francisco at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Prices range from $19 to $46 a ticket.

Comedian Maria Bramford at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets range from $23 to $49.

Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Free tickets (a limit of six tickets per person) can be reserved in person at the BCPA ticket office, 600 N. East St., or over the phone at (309) 434-2777.

Pantagraph's Holiday Spectacular at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Prices range from $19 to $31 a ticket.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023. Prices range from $23 to $49 a ticket.

One Night in Memphis: A Tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 2023. Prices range from $26 to $52 a ticket.

Dry Bar Comedy Tour at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Tickets range from $16 to $56.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 2023. Prices range from $26 to $52 a ticket.

Danny Carmo's Mathematical Mysteries at 10:30 a.m. March 13, 2023. Tickets are $6 a seat.

Sherma Andrews: Legendary Lady Singers at 7:30 p.m. March 15, 2023. Prices range from $23 to $49 a ticket.

Lonestar at 7:30 p.m. March 17, 2023. Prices range from $40 to $71 a ticket.

"All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" at 7:30 p.m. April 20, 2023. Prices range from $26 to $52 a ticket.

Dreamworks' "Madagascar The Musical" at 7 p.m. April 22, 2023. Prices range from $45 to $71 a ticket.

To get tickets now — before the general public — individuals can become a Friend of the BCPA and receive the first opportunity to purchase tickets throughout the entire season.

Call (309) 434-2777 or visit artsblooming.org/ for more information.