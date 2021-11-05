 Skip to main content
Listen now: Illinois EV tax credits & Unit 5 teachers file lawsuit over COVID mandates

Happy November everyone! Remember the reason for the season: Mariah Carey said 'Goodbye Halloween' and 'Hello Christmas'!

Welcome back to another great episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. Today reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about a lawsuit filed by McLean County teachers over school mandated COVID rules and new Illinois state tax credits for electric vehicle manufacturing.

110421-blm-loc-ev

Erik Fields, vice president of manufacturing at the Rivian automotive plant in Normal, talks about operations at the factory in September. Illinois lawmakers approved the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act during the final day of the veto session.

To read more about any of the stories mentioned, find our reporting at pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. There you can look up subscription information and consider supporting #localjournalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

How McLean County could benefit from state electric vehicle legislation.

Children's Discovery Museum prepares for 'next generation of play.

Decatur City Council approves $465,183 more for watershed plan.

Death of Eastern Illinois University student prompts increase in counseling services.

McLean County health care providers, agencies prepare for kids vaccine rollout.

New playgrounds are coming for four Decatur schools.

Unit 5 teachers sue the district over COVID mandates.

Illinois public universities will now use the Common Application.

Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball falls to Eastern Illinois in exhibition.

Normal man sentenced to 50 years in prison for April killing.

4 Decatur residents were shot at a large house party, police say.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

