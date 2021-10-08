 Skip to main content
Listen Now: Fright-tastic! Where are the best haunts in Central Illinois? 👻

It's spooky season once again and Lee Enterprises reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer are back with their Halloween favorites. Scary movies, chilling TV shows (watch at your own discretion), and more all featured in this week's episode of 'Long Story Short'.

Janice Hoover of Bloomington will give you a tour of a nice, quiet graveyard in the backyard of the haunted house in Downs.

Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting local journalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

This new Hudson trucking program plays a key role in the region's economy.

Mural controversy raises new questions about disconnect in Normal.

Protesters criticize Town Council over removal of Jelani Day portrait.

Specialized COVID treatment is now available to high-risk patients in Central Illinois. 

Tuscola High School makes a temporary switch to fully remote learning.

Mattoon High School class constructs home, resume at same time.

Former football player turned astronaut Mike Hopkins remains indebted to Illinois.

Coles County jury finds Adamson guilty of murder.

Herald & Review Reporters taste some of Decatur’s best tacos.

Find your fear at one of Central Illinois haunted houses 👻

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

