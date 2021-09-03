Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
In this week's episode reporter Sierra Henry gives a quick update on missing Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day, the latest in Central Illinois agriculture, Labor Day and more.
For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.
Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:
Community ‘heartbroken’ after Normal shooting that left 3 dead; Victims in Normal shooting identified.
Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day; New images of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day released;
How local unions are working to fulfill local hiring needs and improve lives.
Between U.S. Bank and State Farm, the honeymoon hasn’t worn off.
Central Illinois children’s hospitals urge precautions as need for care goes up.
Decatur Public Schools releases superintendent search survey.
Illinois football recruit competes in ESPN game against controversial school.
Olympic athletes brings experience back to ISU basketball.
Illinois State football opens season against Butler.
