Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode reporter Sierra Henry gives a quick update on missing Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day, the latest in Central Illinois agriculture, Labor Day and more.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

How local unions are working to fulfill local hiring needs and improve lives.

Central Illinois children’s hospitals urge precautions as need for care goes up.

Decatur Public Schools releases superintendent search survey.

Illinois football recruit competes in ESPN game against controversial school.

Olympic athletes brings experience back to ISU basketball.

Illinois State football opens season against Butler.

