Lineup announced for 2023 Tailgate N’ Tallboys in Bloomington

Nickelback

BLOOMINGTON — Next summer in Bloomington will be a little bit country — and a little bit rock 'n' roll.

Canadian rock group Nickelback was announced as one of 20 other artists performing at next year’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival. The event loaded with country music acts moved last year from Peoria to the Interstate Center at the McLean County Fairgrounds, where it will return in 2023.

Dates for the upcoming festival are set for Wednesday, June 14, through Saturday, June 17. Nickelback shares a headlining spot on the final day with country rapper Jelly Roll, whose music video for “Dead Man Walking” has been viewed over 3 million times on YouTube.

The official music video for "Dead Man Walking" by Jelly Roll.
Jelly Roll

Kane Brown closes out the night of Friday, June 16. The title track for his 2020 album “Worldwide Beautiful” notched in a win for Video of the Year at the 2021 American Country Music awards. In September, he put out a duet named “Thank God” with his wife, Katelyn Brown.

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson is featured at the top of Thursday, June 15’s lineup, and was named Wednesday as Female Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. In her latest album "Bell Bottom Country," she sings about being young and in love while drinking "Watermelon Moonshine."

Lainey Wilson

Additional headliners for Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, are to be announced. Tickets went on sale Thursday morning at www.etix.com, and start at $70 for single-day tickets or $140 for three days.

The event is being produced by USA Concerts & Events.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

