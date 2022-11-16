Lemonheads reviving 1992 album 'Ray' for Sunday show in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Lemonheads’ album “It’s a Shame About Ray” is a tangy cornucopia of 1990s alternative rock music styles.

Following a one-month tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, the band hits the road again Thursday in the United States to continue celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary. Guitarist and vocalist Evan Dando is leading the band that makes its fourth stop Sunday at the Castle Theatre in Bloomington, playing all tracks from the 1992 release.

Their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson” may be their most recognizable single to mass audiences, and it was added to a later re-release of “Ray.” Yet, there were many other sweet-sounding gems stacked in the album’s 12 original tracks.

The first five are all flush with guitar riffs with some real sharp hooks, plus a few strongly relatable themes. Chiming in a key of D, intro track “Rockin Stroll” sequences smoothly into “Confetti,” which gradually slows the mood from upbeat to rueful by the title track.

I couldn’t help but resonate with Dando’s upbeat songwriting in “Confetti.” Singing about a man who took to the woods and wandered, he delivered a profound message with the line: “Stole himself to tell her that he wouldn’t (love her)."

To sound positive about your parents divorcing is a task far from easy, and I hope others dealing with that struggle will heal from this song as much as I have.

The title track holds up Dando’s high standard for ethereal lyrics. “In the stone, under the dust / His name is still engraved” leaves the listener with more questions than answers. After all, every great rock song needs a bit of mystery in it.

While hits like “Rudderless,” with its ever-so-catchy chorus (“Ship without a rudder's like a ship without a rudder's like a…”) are entirely worth cherishing, for me, it’s the "deep cut" tracks like “Bit Part” that bring me back for another listen. It has nearly everything I look for in a punk-inspired pop rock song.

It’s so short and sweet, you’ll savor every repeat.

“The Turnpike Down” marks another deep cut, carrying the same gushy vibes over from “My Drug Buddy,” but at a faster pace and more sugarcoated terms like “butterscotch streetlamps” marking his path.

For their Bloomington show, it's also fitting that Dando appeared in the 1994 film “Reality Bites.” Maybe he’ll consider ordering from a downtown restaurant sharing the same name while he’s in town for the show.

