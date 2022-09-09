Leah Marlene returning to Bloomington-Normal for Nov. 18 show

BLOOMINGTON — Leah Marlene will perform at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. in Bloomington, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Susan High, patron services manager for the BCPA, confirmed the news early Friday afternoon. Marlene will perform that night with opening act Abby Anderson.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available to Marlene's Patreon members. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday.

Marlene, 21, a Normal native, placed third in the 20th season of "American Idol" behind Huntergirl and season winner Noah Thompson.

She last performed in Bloomington-Normal Aug. 27, drawing at least 5,000 fans from 35 states to the Corn Crib.

More information to come.