Leah Marlene returning to Bloomington-Normal for Nov. 18 show

Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib

Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Aug. 27. She will return to town for a Nov. 18 performance at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

 JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Leah Marlene will perform at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. in Bloomington, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Susan High, patron services manager for the BCPA, confirmed the news early Friday afternoon. Marlene will perform that night with opening act Abby Anderson.

Leah Marlene wows 5,000 fans at Normal homecoming show

Pre-sale tickets are currently available to Marlene's Patreon members. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday.

Marlene, 21, a Normal native, placed third in the 20th season of "American Idol" behind Huntergirl and season winner Noah Thompson.

She last performed in Bloomington-Normal Aug. 27, drawing at least 5,000 fans from 35 states to the Corn Crib. 

More information to come. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

