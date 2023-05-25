Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHILLICOTHE — Summer Camp Music Festival returns to Chillicothe this week, and some of its stages will be bubbling over with local, home-brewed jams.

Under two dozen bands or artists that are either local or have roots to Central Illinois will be performing across this four-day festival, beginning with Thursday’s pre-party sets and ending Sunday with a heavily stacked lineup.

You can get your Sunday Funday started at Summer Camp with BloNo favorite Leah Marlene, who’s finishing off her tour with a 3 p.m. show at the Campfire Stage, not far from the fest’s front gates. Her 21-stop run began in St. Louis and traced up the East Coast to New England this month.

I was delighted to catch up with her via video call the day before she performed May 16 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Marlene told me playing Summer Camp will be her first time back home in Illinois in a while. It’s also her first bigger stage with her band, she said.

Marlene said she didn’t know what turnout would be like on her tour, but she’s been pleasantly surprised. She also said she’s been working constantly while out on the road. Before her Cambridge show, she said she got to enjoy some quality time with her bandmates in Boston.

Her latest single, “Feel Like,” dropped earlier this month, after collaborating on production with Megan Redmond and Brett Truitt. Marlene’s vocals on the new track pounce with all the same energy she had singing “Firework” with Katy Perry one year ago on "American Idol." But they also strike a funky fresh groove that will surely get you up and dancing.

While she’s “such an album gal,” she said deciding to put out singles over longer records can be a wrestling match. Marlene said she expects to release quite a few more singles before her next album.

She said her songwriting process is always evolving: The vocal theme to “Feel Like” was created in her basement at home during the pandemic, and she rediscovered it before getting together to write with Redmond and Truitt. And they were both ready to jump on it.

After drafting an intro and dropping in the "da-da-da-daa-daa" part as a chorus, Marlene said the song started feeling “so good,” and they kept building around that.

“I just am so inspired by so many sounds,” said Marlene, but it’s difficult to balance creating material she can build also her brand around.

After her tour, Marlene said she will resume Patreon postings. People can also sign up for her email list to stay updated on her work.

Leah Marlene isn’t the only highly talented woman performing at this festival. I can also recommend listening to bluegrass performer Sierra Hull, jazz trumpeter and backup-singer-turned-bandleader Jennifer Hartswick, and electronic dance music by Denver’s Maddy O’Neal.

Songs for the soul

An indispensable ingredient to any camping music festival is a quality bluegrass band.

There’s several favors of bluegrass to pick from this year at Summer Camp. I’ll be staying up late to stomp to Yonder Mountain String Band’s 2 a.m. Friday set at the Campfire stage.

Rob Bailey, guitarist for Peoria bluegrass act Still Shine, credited Yonder Mountain as the band that got the jam-grass movement started in the 1990s.

Still Shine will get picking fast at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Soulshine tent stage. If you end up dipping out of the Vulfpeck show early, I highly advise camping out for some grassy jams by Still Shine.

Bailey said what he loves about bluegrass is how the music speaks to all ages. Whether their listeners are 8 years old or 80, he said his band gets a good response.

He also likes the variety, in that sets may include traditional tunes or modern hits. Bailey said they’ll play popular songs like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” “Rocket Man” by Elton John or Led Zeppelin’s “Ramble.”

Newer pop songs like “Let Her Go” by Passenger have also sprouted up in Still Shine shows, such as at Kenny’s Westside Pub in November 2021 in Peoria. They’ve also picked up Yonder Mountain’s cover of “Dancing in the Mooonlight.”

Bailey said those kinds of bluegrass fusions are fairly unique for Central Illinois. They also play originals like “Walkin' Shoe,” which was written by their mandolinist, Wes Duffy.

It’ll be his band’s sixth time at their hometown festival. He also said Summer Camp definitely feels like a reunion.

Bailey said it’s fun to see friends and catch bands he usually wouldn’t have time to see as a working musician.

“That’s why festivals are always fun,” he said.

A trip around the sun

If you can swing a two-day pass and arrive by Saturday, there’s one regular Summer Camp act you absolutely should not miss.

Horns and strings and synth keyboards — oh my! Blasting through the solar system at warp-speed is Sun Stereo, an Urbana-Champaign band that melds Beatlesque vocals with fast-paced, funky rock jams.

Poke around their Bandcamp profile, and you’ll find a catalog with starry singles like “Funkbutter,” and a peppy party anthem for the ages, “Better Than Yesterday.”

Filling out their stage with two percussionists (Jamie Ryan and Jesse Greenlee), bassist Chuck Applebee, a three-piece brass section (trumpeter Omar Cantoran, trombonist David Fletcher and bari-saxophonist Jenelle Orcherton), violinist Johnny Lusardi and dancers Christine Marie and Beckie Marie, Sun Stereo delivers a big-top show of grand extravagance.

When asked what their stage presence is like, lead vocalist and keyboardist Kelly McMorris answered it’s indescribable. The 10-piece band returns at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the festival’s Campfire stage for its 10th year.

McMorris described the Summer Camp fest vibes as “dusty with a 100% chance of sparkle.”

<a href="https://sunstereo.bandcamp.com/album/give-it-all-away-ep">Give It All Away EP by Sun Stereo</a>

Sun Stereo does in fact deliver the sparkle to Summer Camp. “Dance MF” on their EP “Give It All Away” lives true to its name, and will get your shoes kicking all through an interplanetary trip.

McMorris said they prepare shows for the season, ending with a favorite set closer: “Long Way Out.”

If you can’t be at their festival set, Sun Stereo will be also performing Friday, June 23, at Make Music Normal here in the Twin Cities.

But if you’ve read this far, I must highly suggest that you reconsider your plans and make all four days of Summer Camp.

For the last two years, I’ve only attended the festival on the final day, Sunday. And, believe me when I write that I missed out on a lot.

I won’t be making that mistake this year. I hope you’ll do the same as me, and support as many Central Illinois performers you can at Summer Camp.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Summer Camp Music Festival WHEN: Thursday, May 25, through Sunday, May 28 WHERE: Three Sisters Park, 17189 Illinois Route 29, Chillicothe TICKETS: Sunday-only passes start at $89.50; Saturday-Sunday passes start at $209.50, Friday-through-Sunday passes start at $289.50. Thursday pre-party pass start at $59.50; must be combined with three-day pass. Passes available at summercampfestival.com.

