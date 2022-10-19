Kyle Yap picking out original tunes in 'Pawn Shop Series'

NORMAL — If a pawn shop guitar could talk, you might just hear it say "cornrock."

That's the term Bloomington-raised singer-songwriter Kyle Yap dubs as his "Illinois sound." Now based in Normal, Yap is kicking off his “Pawn Shop Series." He told me he plans to release each year three to five episodes of recorded performances at local or regional pawn shops.

"We tour the store hunting for funny or interesting pieces for sale with a brief interview and performance — ideally with instruments pulled right off the shelf," Yap told me.

He said they recorded their first episode the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20, at Monster Pawn, 1408 S. Main St., Normal. Yap said he hired on Anthony Pegg to capture video, and The Recombinants drummer, Nick "Toads" Rhoades, to record the audio. He also said it's the best content he's ever released.

The first episode went live Sept. 13 on YouTube.

"I’m hoping to follow it up with a few studio recordings within the next few months so I can hit the ground running once the spring season rolls around with more music and a new fresh live show," said Yap.

Opening with "Cornfield Landmine," the Normal guitarist sounds off with an authentically Americana feeling, coated in a smooth beatbox loop. He keeps the quality up with "I Ain't Losing You," noting the precariousness of working life and the value of keeping a family together.

Then in "Take Me Down," Yap lays out bar after bar of virtuous verses. He sings: "I don't need no fancy cars / I'd rather play this old guitar / Watch you watching me all day long."

Humming, "I've got everything I need," Yap found the perfect backdrop for his tribute to love.

He said he's working on scheduling the next taping session in November, and possibly releasing it by Christmas.

BloNo Beats invited Yap to answer several questions about his songwriting experiences:

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

I've learned to not take myself too seriously. Over the past 15 years of performing, I’ve always wanted to make it as fun as possible. I like to allow myself to be open about a song's content and have some sarcastic lines or little jokes mixed in, and that’s how I like to connect with people.

I’ve also spent a lot of time learning the power of investing. I’ve gotten to a point where I can invest in myself and my music career and I’m only wishing I had done it sooner. I can see the growth almost instantaneously.

I’m being more direct with people and with myself about what the goal is, and what I need to do to get to where I want.

What released song are you most proud of, and why?

I have a song I did a live version of for my new Pawn Shop Series called “Take Me Down,” and it’s written for my wife. There’s a lot of struggles that everyone goes through, but I always like to reassure her we’re doing just fine.

There’s a line in the second verse, “we got a mortgage and bills to pay, health insurance with amazing rates, we even got ourselves a 401k,” and it’s a tongue-in-cheek line that usually gets a little chuckle from the adults in the crowd, and it’s one of her favorites.

Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from?

It’s just a little bit of everything. Past relationships were frequently intertwined into my older songs and now that I’m happily married with kids, I have a lot to be grateful for, so a song like “I Ain’t Losing You” came from the early part of the pandemic and how no matter what happens in the world, if I had my family together, I’d be OK with the other outcomes beyond my control.

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

For me it’s been repetition; I’m used to performing around 100 times a year for the past 15 years. Sometimes as a lead guitarist, I’ve been a drummer in another group, but my solo shows have always been my bread and butter.

Play as often as you can in front of an audience, try to make connections and define what it is you’re hoping to accomplish so you can move with more clarity toward your goal.

UPCOMING SHOWS Yap's next shows are set for: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: St. Mary's Chili Cook off and Craft Beer Festival at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Passes start at $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Crusens War Memorial, 426 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria. Free show.

Noon Saturday, Oct 29, at Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. Free show.