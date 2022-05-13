 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KALEO, Andrew McMahon headlining Black Dirt Music Festival in Bloomington

Provided by The Castle Theatre is this flyer for the 2022 Black Dirt Music Festival, coming July 22-23 to downtown Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — The Black Dirt Music Festival is adding an extra day of music this summer in downtown Bloomington.

New Twin Cities band IVO busting out dream pop tunes Friday at nightshop

The Castle Theatre-produced event announced in a press release Thursday artists performing July 22-23. Headlining on night one is Icelandic alternative rock group KALEO, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will close out the festival the following evening.

Opening on July 22 is alt-blues band Houndmouth and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, whose frontman helped found Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as their lead guitarist. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Leah Blevins is also booked for day one.

Got a song request? 'Jim and Tommy' will take them at Central Illinois shows

July 23 openers include The Record Company, whose album "Give It Back To You" was nominated for a Grammy in 2017; outlaw country signer Nikki Lane; and the Twin Cities' Backyard Tire Fire.

Last year, the indie rock stars of Wilco wowed festival attendees with a musical experience that made a lasting impression.

Watch now: Sound of Illinois' spring barbershop show returns Saturday to charm Twin Cities

Castle Theatre co-owner Rory O'Connor said in the news release that his venue has sought to create a music festival since its opening in 2011. And, O'Connor can't be more excited about this summer's lineup.

Kim and Edward David Anderson, owners of Black Dirt Records, added in the release that partnering with The Castle on the event felt natural. Also, they had always envisioned the festival to be held outdoors in front of The Castle's marquee.

Tickets for the event start at $49.50 for one day or $89.50 for both days and are available online at seetickets.us.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

