KALEO, Andrew McMahon headlining Black Dirt Music Festival in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Black Dirt Music Festival is adding an extra day of music this summer in downtown Bloomington.

The Castle Theatre-produced event announced in a press release Thursday artists performing July 22-23. Headlining on night one is Icelandic alternative rock group KALEO, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will close out the festival the following evening.

Opening on July 22 is alt-blues band Houndmouth and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, whose frontman helped found Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as their lead guitarist. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Leah Blevins is also booked for day one.

July 23 openers include The Record Company, whose album "Give It Back To You" was nominated for a Grammy in 2017; outlaw country signer Nikki Lane; and the Twin Cities' Backyard Tire Fire.

Last year, the indie rock stars of Wilco wowed festival attendees with a musical experience that made a lasting impression.

Castle Theatre co-owner Rory O'Connor said in the news release that his venue has sought to create a music festival since its opening in 2011. And, O'Connor can't be more excited about this summer's lineup.

Kim and Edward David Anderson, owners of Black Dirt Records, added in the release that partnering with The Castle on the event felt natural. Also, they had always envisioned the festival to be held outdoors in front of The Castle's marquee.

Tickets for the event start at $49.50 for one day or $89.50 for both days and are available online at seetickets.us.

