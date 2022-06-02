Just the ticket: A guide to summer fun in Central Illinois

Summer is here at last — time for county fairs and festivals, outdoor concerts, fireworks and much more. The season is just heating up, so these are the events planned at press time. Check our event listings for even more things to do in the coming months.

June

June 3

Cogs & Corsets; 5-8 p.m., through June 4, downtown Bloomington.

Macon County Fair; celebrating 166 years, June 1-5, Thursday 5‑10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Sunday 1‑6 p.m., 3700 N. Westlawn, Decatur

Soundboard Concert Series: Garrett Burris with Time to Kill; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

The Great Airship Race Murder Mystery Dinner; 6-11 p.m., Epiphany Farms Restaurant, 220 E. Front St., Bloomington.

10-Minute Play Festival: The Campout; 7:30-9:30 p.m., June 3-4, 10-11, 16-19 and 23-25, Heartland Theatre Co., 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Circus Stories: Big Tops in your backyard; opens June 3, two-month gallery exhibit, downtown Decatur, 5-7:30 p.m., Decatur.

Sullivan Town Wide Rummage Sales/Flea Market/Food Trucks/"By Owner" Car Lot; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 4 W. Harrison St., Sullivan.

June 4

Castle Home & Garden Tour; 10 a.m.-noon, Castle Gardens, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington.

Dine with the Dead: Cemetery Customs and Traditions of Days Gone By; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington.

Dooley Park Cruise-In; 3-7 p.m., Dooley Park, 107 Franklin St., Downs; hosted by Mid State Cruisers.

Chasing the Turn Live at Uptown Circle; 6-8 p.m., 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Ernie Hendrickson; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Airport Fun Day; 8-11 a.m., Decatur Airport, 910 S. Airport Road

Illio Fest; 8 a.m.-5p.m., Illiopolis

Mattoon Farmers Market, 11 a.m-5 p.m., Lytle Park, Mattoon, Fridays through September.

18th Street Farmers Market, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Coles County Health Department parking lot, 825 18th St., Charleston, every Saturday through September; 18thstreetfarmersmarket.cacc@gmail.com.

June 5

Champagne British Car Festival Car Show; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Jackyl; 6-9 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged); 8-10 p.m., June 5 and June 7-12, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

June 8

Charleston Famers Market on the Square, every Wednesday through September

Kyle Yap Live; 6-8 p.m., 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

June 9

Rotary Pork Chop Lunch; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bloomington Rotary, downtown Square, Bloomington.

June 10

Bloomington Gold; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through June 11, Illinois State University, 100 N. University St., Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Kickin' & Pickin'; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

James McMurtry w/ Bettysoo; 7-11 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Horizon RC Fest, 10 a.m.–10 p.m., Eli Field, Monticello.

June 11

McLean County Wheelers Spring Metric Bike Ride; 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Comlara Park, 13001 Recreation Area Drive, Hudson.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Bloomington, various locations, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

3rd annual Baby Animal Days; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

Kite Fest; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Grove Elementary School, Airport Road, Normal.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; noon-2 p.m., University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Bloomington Gold Parade; 5 p.m., downtown viewing party, downtown square, Bloomington.

Soundboard Concert Series; Still Shine; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Pulse Memorial; Time TBA; outside the Bistro on Main, downtown Bloomington.

TobyMac with special guest Terrian; 7-10 p.m., Devon Amphitheater. Lawn $40, Decatur.

Finders Summer Market; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel Heliport, 4191 US-36, Decatur

Donut Train; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monticello Railway Museum, 992 Iron Horse Pace, Monticello.

American Heritage Railroad Train Show; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5 adults, 12 and under free, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville.

Macon County Decatur Public Library Herb Garden Tour; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Decatur.

35th annual Mari-Mann Faerie Garden Tea Party; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1405 Mari Mann Lane, Decatur.

June 12

Sunday Funday at the Mansion; noon-5 p.m., Vrooman Mansion Bed & Breakfast, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington.

Dinner with Doug Collins!; 6-8 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

June 14

Summer Park Runs; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fairview Park, Pavilion 1, Decatur.

June 15

Sensory-friendly morning; 8:30-9:30 a.m., University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Joe Zaklan Band; 6-8 p.m., 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

June 16

Tailgate N' Tallboys; All day, through June 18, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Piatt County Fair; opens Thursday 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m., Piatt County Fairgrounds, Cerro Gordo.

Music BINGO Dinner Party; 6-9 p.m., The Establishment Downtown, 259 N. Main St., Decatur.

June 17

Boys and Girls Club Bloomington-Normal 20th annual Golf Outing; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Ironwood Golf Course, 1901 N. Towanda Ave., Normal.

Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., through June 19, Horton Field House and Kingsley Junior High School, 180 N. Adelaine St. and 303 Kingsley St., Normal.

Lawnmower Days; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., through June 19, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Wags & Wishes; 5:30-8:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

Soundboard Concert Series: Alabama Getaway; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Kids Night Out - Hawaiian Luau Bash; 6:30-9 p.m., Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal.

Scovill Zoo Family Camp Out; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., bring tent and sleeping bags, $30 person/$120 family, pre-registration required, Decatur.

June 18

Lavender and Lemons Kitchen Tour; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations, Bloomington.

3rd annual Baby Animal Days; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

2022 Juneteenth Celebration in the City; 12-6 p.m., Miller Park, Bloomington.

Royal Princess Coronation and Festival; 2-4 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

WGLT Summer Concert; 5:30-10 p.m., downtown square, Bloomington.

Soundboard Concert Series: Bubbles Brown; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Bloomington.

Special Olympics Victory Dance; 7-9 p.m., 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Vintage Tractor Ramble; noon at Cypress Grove Brewing, 1414 N. 2400 East Road, Assumption.

June 19

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

June Makers Market; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Ashley Riley; 1-3 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Juneteenth Celebration; 3 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Dads Day Dollar Deal; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $2 per person, Scovill Zoo, Decatur.

June 22

Nonpoint; 6-11 p.m., Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Kim & Chris Live; 6-8 p.m., 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

June 23

Field of Dreams; 7:30-9:30 p.m., wear your favorite baseball team gear for a chance to win fun prizes before the movie, Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

June 24

Make Music Normal; 5-10 p.m. June 24 and 1-10 p.m. June 25, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Harvest Sons Duo; 6-8 p.m. Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Miopera presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music"; 7-9:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. June 25, Heartland Community College Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Friday Teen Matinee; 6- 8 p.m., 305 Garfield St., Maroa.

June 25

Soundboard Concert Series: Alison Hanna Band; 6-8 p.m. Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Saturdays on the Square - Style in Stereo; 6-10 p.m., downtown square, Bloomington.

Fool House; the ultimate '90s dance party, 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Glow Golf; 9-11 p.m. at Overlook Adventure Park, 620 E. Riverside Ave., Decatur.

IL02 at Macon County Fairgrounds; 4 p.m., Decatur.

Independence Day 1860; noon-4 p.m., enjoy an Independence Day celebration 1860s-style, Homestead Prairie Farm, Decatur.

June 26

State Farm Youth Classic; through June 28, The Den, Prairie Vista, Highland Park, Weibring Golf Club, Ironwood, The Links.

June 28

Twilight Tuesday at Scovill Zoo, 6-8 p.m., 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Disorganizer Live; 6-8 p.m., 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

June 30

June Party on the Patio; 7-9 p.m. bring your own lawn chairs, The Stand Alone Steves free concert, Decatur Civic Center.

July

July 1

First Friday - Route 66; 5-8 p.m., downtown Bloomington.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7 p.m., Illinois State University Galleries, Normal.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival presents "Much Ado About Nothing"; 8-10 p.m., July 12-13, 16-17, 20-21, 23-26, 28-29; Aug. 2-3 and Aug. 5, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

July 2

Midwest Nationals Wrestling Tournament; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Illinois Wesleyan Shirk Center, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington.

Castle Home & Garden Tour; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Castle Gardens, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents Theatre for Young Audiences; 10 a.m., July 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30; Aug 4 and 6, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Karen B and the Baked Potatoes; 6-8 p.m., 11, Uptown Circle, Normal.

WAYNEStock Music Festival, noon-11 p.m., Coles County Fairgrounds, Charleston.

July 4

Early Bird Swim; 9-10 a.m., Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., Normal.

Classic Car Cruise Celebration; 3-7 p.m., Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

4th of July Sky Concert; 5-10 p.m., Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St., Normal.

Imagine That, 4th of July Celebration; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur

Red, White and Blue Days, through July 4, Charleston; charlestonredwhiteandblue.com

Rick K. and the Roadtrip performs at Red White and Blue Days, 6:30 p.m., Charleston

“Bruce In the USA” Bruce Springsteen Tribute at Red, White and Blue Days, 8 p.m., Charleston

July 5

Parklands Bike Ride; 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Lexington Keller Park Pavilion, 699 N. Elm St., Lexington.

Less than Jake, Bowling For Soup & AuqaBats!; 6-10 p.m., Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Moultrie-Douglas County Fair; through July 9, Diamond Rio will be featured Saturday, July 9, Arthur.

July 6

NoRobot; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

July 7

'80s Pizza Party with The People's Mayor; free popcorn, drinks and pizza while supplies last. Madden Auditorium, 5:30 p.m., ages 17 and up, Decatur Public Library.

"Clue on Stage"; Little Theatre On the Square, Sullivan.

July 8

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents "King Lear"; 8 p.m., July 9-10, 14-15, 19, 22 and 27, 30-31 and Aug. 4, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Michelangelo, A Different View; July 7-Aug. 7, The frescoes of the Sistine Chapel, $16, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Strasburg Gnomecoming; 5 k and 1 Mile Run, 7-10 a.m. Strasburg Park, Strasburg

July 9

Coffee 'N Cars Hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 8-11 a.m., State Farm Agent Chris Mizell, 202 S. Eldorado St., Bloomington.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Bloomington.

Marcos Mendez; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Saturdays on the Square - Wedding Banned; 6-10 p.m., downtown square, Bloomington.

Diamond Rio performs, 7 p.m., Moultrie-Douglas County Fair, Arthur.

Movies in the Park; "Goonies", 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, free, Decatur.

July 10

Rock Springs Concert Series; featuring Stone & Snow, 7 p.m. at Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur.

Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Home Game; 11 a.m., experience baseball as it was played in the 1860s, Trobaugh Field, Rock Springs, Decatur.

July 13

Penny Plunge; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., Normal.

Jaik Willis; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

July 14

Japanese Breakfast; 6:30-11 p.m., Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

"Matilda the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m., July 15-17, 22-24, 29-31, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

July 15

Glorious Garden Festival; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

New Plays from the Heartland: One-Act Plays from the Midwest; 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 16-17 Heartland Theatre Co., 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Beecher City Corn Fest; July 15-17, Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Beecher City Community Park.

Rap Rewind Tour; featuring Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall and Yung Joc, 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Effingham Artisan Fair, through July 16, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham.

July 16

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; noon-2 p.m., University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

A Taste of the Castle; 4-6 p.m., Castle Gardens, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington.

John Till; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Saturdays on the Square - Dan Hubbard; 6-10 p.m., downtown square, Bloomington.

July 17

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Marc Broussard; 6:30-11 p.m., Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Cheap Trick; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Anderson Ford Car Show; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anderson Ford, Clinton.

Ice Cream Safari; 1-4 p.m., Scovill Zoo, Decatur.

July 19

Bagelfest, through July 23, food vendors, local and national music; mattoonbagelfest.com.

Christian County Agricultural Fair, through July 23, Taylorville.

July 20

The Bashful Youngens; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Shelby County 4-H Junior Fair, July 20-31, Shelby County Fairgrounds, Shelby County

July 21

Jason Gray performs, 8 p.m., Mattoon Bagelfest.

Warrensburg Corn Fest; Thursday through Saturday, 155 E. Main St., Warrensburg.

July 22

Black Dirt Music Festival; through July 23, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

LOCASH performs, 8 p.m., Mattoon Bagelfest.

Effingham-JAM; Kansas City BBQ Society State BBQ Championship; through July 23, downtown Effingham; free to attend, live music, food vendors; other entertainment may be ticketed; effinghamjam.com.

July 23

3rd annual Honey Festival; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Strong As Ax Benefit; 1-4 p.m., Windjammer Lounge, 2y303 Stern Drive, Bloomington.

Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival; 4-10 p.m., Medici, 120 North St., Normal.

West Fest; 5-9 p.m., West Bloomington Revitalization Project, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

Night For Sight; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E. 800 North Road, Downs.

Run for the Bagel; 6:30 a.m.; K.C. Summers Toyota to Mattoon Area Family YMCA, Mattoon.

The Rocket Man Show, Elton John Tribute, 8 p.m., Mattoon Bagelfest.

July 27

James Herr; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

July 28

July Party on the Patio; featuring Whiskey Row, Decatur Civic Center.

July 29

Kids Night Out - Christmas in July; 6:30-9 p.m., Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal.

Miopera Presents Bizet's "Carmen"; 7-9:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m., July 31, Heartland Community College ACEC Auditorium, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Hayes Carll; 7-11 p.m., Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

July 30

Sensory-Friendly Morning; 11 a.m.-noon, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

V8 Fast Change; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Coles County Fair; through Aug. 6, Charleston; carnival and grandstand activities; admission prices free-$20; 217-345-2656; colescountyfair.com.

Effingham County Fair; through Aug. 6, Altamont.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House; 1-4 p.m., Rock Springs Conservation Area, Decatur.

July 31

Logan County Fair; through Aug. 7, unique actives from animal shows to the carnival rides, Lincoln.

August

Aug. 3

McLean County Fair; 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., through Aug. 7, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Adrian Mendez; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Aug. 5

Brats and Bags - BN Sunrise Rotary; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., downtown square, Bloomington.

First Friday - Downtown Dog Days; 5-8 p.m., 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Aug. 6

The Neals; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Saturdays on the Square - Southern Accents; 6-10 p.m., downtown square, Bloomington.

Tracy Lawrence; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Aug. 10

Dan Hubbard; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Aug. 13

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Bloomington.

Pridefest; 4-10 p.m., hosted by the Bistro, downtown Bloomington.

Cruisin' Uptown Normal; 4-9 p.m., 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Cumberland County Fair, through Aug. 21, Greenup, live music, tractor pull and more

Parents Night out; 5:30-8:30 p.m., kids 6-11 can be dropped off at the zoo for pizza, crafts, animal encounters, Scovill Zoo, Decatur

Ripple Motor Show; noon, Mount Zion Convention Center.

Aug. 14

Bluegrass Jam; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lincoln Log Cabin, Lerna; Bluegrass and traditional musicians will converge for an afternoon of jamming; concessions available.

Air Show at Decatur Airport; 5 p.m., and Aug. 15, Decatur.

Aug. 17

Colt Ball; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Aug. 18

Seniorama; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., public invited, Decatur Civic Center.

Always-Patsy Cline; Little Theatre On the Square, 5 p.m., Sullivan.

Aug. 19

Apple Dumpling Festival; downtown Atwood, through Aug. 20.

Ryan Williams “Elvis” show; Bement Country Opry, Monticello

Aug. 20

Inside Out Accessible Art Fair; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean.

Front Street Music Festival; 2-10 p.m., hosted by Jazz Upfront on Front Street, downtown Bloomington.

The TWK Project; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Silver Bullet Band: A Tribute to Bob Seger, with special guest Lady Luck, 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Pony Express Days, run dates TBD, Mount Zion.

Oakwood Block Party; 5 -11:59 p.m., South Oakland Avenue, West End, live music, food, dancing, Decatur.

Annual Douglas Cup Vintage Base Ball Tournament; all day, Rock Springs Ground Squirrels, at Trobaugh Field, Rock Springs Conservation Area, Decatur.

Aug. 21

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Through the Thorns Tour: August Burns Red; 6-10 p.m., Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Aug. 24

Audio-Faction; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Happy Together Tour; 7 p.m., at Effingham Performance Center, Effingham.

Aug. 25

Hummingbird Festival; 3- 6 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur.

Aug. 27

Hill of a Run Obstacle Run; 9 a.m., Ewing Park 2, Bloomington.; $30 registration fee.

Deer & Beer Fest; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., through Aug. 28, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Sweet Corn Circus; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 28, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Marshall Tucker Band; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Family Glow Golf; 8 to 10 p.m., at Overlook Adventure Park, Decatur.

Aug. 30

Snail Mail w/ Hotline TNT & Momma; 7-11 p.m., Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Farm Progress Show, opens at 5 a.m., through Sept. 1, 4275 E. Mound, Decatur.

Aug. 31

Eights & Aces Band; 6-8 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Pana Tri-County Fair; through Sept. 5, open all day, Pana Tri-County Fairgrounds, Pana.

September

Sept. 1

Trivia at Golden Fox Brewing; 7-10 p.m., Decatur.

Jake Owen; 7 p.m. at the Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Sept. 2

First Friday - Sip & Shop; 5-8 p.m., downtown Bloomington.

Hobnob Harvest Market; 4-8 p.m. Sep. 2; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sep. 3, Effingham County Fairground; hobnobmarket.com.

Sept. 3

Route 9 Rumble Indoor Auto Show & Swap Fest; 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Castle Home & Garden Tour; 10 a.m.-noon, Castle Gardens, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington.

Kickin' & Pickin'; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Uptown Circle, Normal.

Arthur Cheese Festival; downtown Arthur; through Sep. 5; tractor pull, parade, national cheese eating contest and free cheese; arthurcheesefestival.com.

Sept. 4

Friends of the Library Labor Day Book Sale; through Sept. 5. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Decatur Public Library

Sept. 9

Broom Corn Festival; through Sept. 11; downtown Arcola.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

