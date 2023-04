NORMAL — Junior Achievement of Central Illinois will host a dueling pianos fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

The event, featuring the Fun Pianos Show, will include singing, dancing, comedy and piano playing, including audience requests. All of the proceeds will support Junior Achievement's educational experiences in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County classrooms.

Teacher of the Year Maria Bucio of Bent Elementary School and Volunteer of the Year Ravi Singhal will be honored during the event.

Tickets are $90, and those who are interested should RSVP by April 20. Sponsorships are also available.

Visit centralillinois.ja.org for more information.

PHOTOS: A Night at the Oscars at DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington Roy and Lynn McEvoy Gary and Betty Beatty Cathy Wentworth, Diane Finney Bruce and Carolyn Sutter Susan and John Barnet Barbara and Dale Huffman Elaine and Tate Kase Steve and Vanessa Walker Faye Schumann, Angie Griffin, Coleen Prewitt Kathy Schniedwind, Jonell Kehias, Tom Smith Corrine Carrier, David Hickman Jori Wyatt, Lynn Driver, Lynn Splittstoesser Meg Barnet, Donya Flohr Michelle Hutchins, Jim Freeman Dick and Lucy Meads Andrea and Rachel Reyes Ron and Marcia Fetzer Wendy Ives, Ruthann Foehr Steve and Angela Sicinski, Steve and Jennifer Jordan Kelli Aicklen, Mike Albers Laurie and Ricardo Zamudio Jane Delgado Shadid, Dee Frautschi Linda Johnston, Lisa Spachman Ron and Rebecca Klein Al Bedell, Alexis Kalish Angela Sicinski, State Rep Dan Brady, Kathi Franklin Linda Hartema, Madonna Courtright