January jams: Destihl kicks off concert series, pianist headed to Jazz Upfront

BLOOMINGTON — BloNo’s live music scene is starting off 2023 on the right note.

January is delivering heady jams twice in the Twin Cities this weekend. It starts Saturday with an intimate solo set by Central Illinois’ ace Americana songwriter, Edward David Anderson, and closes out Sunday with legacy jazz master of piano Chuchito Valdes.

No matter what beat you follow, musicians and promoters in Bloomington-Normal aim to leave you speechless.

Pitch-perfectly aged

Last I spoke with Anderson in summer 2022, his band Backyard Tire Fire had released single track “Little Wren,” expressing how much he cherishes his Havana family.

Now he’s looking toward spending winter at home instead of on a tour bus. Anderson said that means he’s exploring new opportunities to keep himself busy, including potentially scoring theme music for a television show being pitched to the Public Broadcasting Service.

Although there are times where Anderson fiercely misses the adventures of going on tour, he said he did that for a very long time. Aside from planning shows in Havana, Anderson said he’s looking at spring dates to take his band back to Colorado.

But first, he and his wife, Kim Anderson, through their Black Dirt Music label have booked four shows as part of the TourBus Concert Series at Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall. It launches Saturday with a solo performance by Edward David Anderson at the Normal brewery.

With capacity of 150 to 175 seats, he’s hoping to transform the brewery’s barrel room into a listening room, where people truly tune into the performer’s songs and stories.

The stage will be set before a backdrop of wooden barrels. So instead of getting “lost in the sauce,” or an alcoholic beverage, you can and should lose yourself to a song.

Anderson said he’s considering running a pre-show announcement that politely asks attendees to refrain from conversation and power off their cellphones during the performance, to keep distractions from the artists and audience members. He heard a similar announcement at one of his shows at Chicago City Winery, and noted that kind of environment fosters a level of vulnerability for a performer and makes the audience completely invested.

“To me, that is the most magical place that you can get to, where there’s complete freedom and comfort,” said Anderson. He added when people do want to be quiet and hang onto an artist’s every word and note, it’s “as good as it gets” for a performer.

Up second and third in the Tourbus series are two Nashville performers. Phoebe Hunt will sing and play fiddle on Feb. 4, a combined talent that’s rare to Anderson’s ears. Hunt fashions on her strings sophisticated melodies to old-time Appalachian folk music and Texas swing.

Also hailing from the “Music City” is Will Kimbrough, who arrives March 25 at Destihl. Last year, Anderson said he helped produced Shemekia Copeland’s Grammy-nominated record “Done Come Too Far.” Kimbrough has also collaborated with Jimmy Buffet, Emmylou Harris and Todd Snider, and was named 2004 Instrumentalist of the Year by the Americana Music Association.

Beth Bombara closes out the series April 14. Anderson said she's the “thread” that does it all. She can rock out with a full band or as a soloist.

He mentioned early in the pandemic, Bombara’s band released a video cover of Tom Petty’s “Love Is a Long Road,” and they knocked it out of the park.

Tickets for the series start at $25. VIP tables for six, priced at $275, are also being sold and include a 12-pack of Destihl’s “Black Dirt” India Pale Ale line.

Although Anderson said he’s more a light-beer drinker, his preferences are “all over the place,” and there’s no Desthil-brewed beers that he doesn’t like.

Cuban keys

Keys will get flying Sunday evening as Afro-Cuban pianist Chuchito Valdes returns to Jazz Upfront.

Bar owner James Gaston said he feels fortunate to host Valdes again, noting it was special opportunity. He said he had checked Valdes’ website and saw he was already booked for Saturday, Jan. 14, in Indianapolis. They were able to work out a deal to bring him to Bloomington.

Valdes comes from a lineage of greatly talented musicians. Gaston said between Chuchito Valdes, his grandfather, Bebo Valdes, and father, Chucho Valdes, they’ve collectively won dozens of Grammy awards.

Gaston said he tries to book both blues and jazz performers each week at his bar. But sometimes, the jazz gets so good, he said he has to line up three jazz sets in a row.

Weekend music lineup 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 WHAT: First Tourbus concert series with Edward David Anderson WHERE: Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. TICKETS: Start at $25, available online at eventbrite.com. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 WHAT: Chuchito Valdes band WHERE: 107 W. Front St., Bloomington. TICKETS: Start at $20, available online at goodnewsent.biz.

