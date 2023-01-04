 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert featured
MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

ISU student releases multi-genre solo album

Trippy Tiptoe Tango · Great Value Jesus · Nick Saathoff (drums).

℗ The Great Value Jesus Machine

Released on: 2022-12-09

Auto-generated by YouTube.

BLOOMINGTON — Ken Kesey wrote in the 1962 novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” that “when you lose your laugh, you lose your footing.”

010523-blm-loc-4beats

Shown in summer 2022 is Noah Renken-Kapatos below the Fell Street bridge south of Division Street at the Bloomington-Normal dividing border.

The chaos of modern life can be enough to drive many crazy and extinguish their spark. But through the creative process, we can learn to laugh at what hurts us the most.

That theme is deeply entrenched in a new multi-genre album by 24-year-old Noah Renken-Kapatos, and it’s set for release on Bandcamp this Friday. The guitarist of Bloomington-Normal indie rock band Great Value Jesus said he solely wrote and performed 15 of the 19 tracks on his first solo album, with GVJ drummer Nick Saathoff contributing to the remaining songs. He also noted drum tracks were recorded at the Illinois State University Center for the Visual Arts’ Audio Lab, which he uses as a creative technologies major.

Renken-Kapatos told me over email that the concept of the new album is about coming to terms with family trauma, heartbreak, love, friendship and good times. He wrote that the underlying pain he takes on in his latest music builds a self-reflective statement on what it means to grow up as “weird” or “alternative.”

“It rides a balance of sharing vulnerable art while using comedy as a vessel to come to terms with life,” Renken-Kapatos continued.

010523-blm-loc-1beats

Shown is album art for "Big Things Coming Soon," a solo album to be released Friday by Illinois State University student Noah Renken-Kapatos. The photo for this cover was shot in fall 2022 at ISU's Center for the Visual Arts near Beaufort Street.

The album’s title, “Big Things Coming Soon,” is a common term in the music community, he said, found on the social media pages of small bands that break up shortly after uniting. Intro track “Slacker Song” came out Nov. 11 as a single, which Renken-Kapatos is reminiscent of punk rock song and theme of the "Jackass" TV and movie series “Corona” by The Minutemen. It’s the “true embodiment” of a slacker life, he said, with a dash of optimism for the future.

The chorus ends, “I’ll get back one of these days.”

Baked ambition

In a pre-release interview, Renken-Kapatos said "BTCS" is his most ambitious project, weaving together songs of several genres into one story and spanning rock, classic, jazz, acoustic folk and hip-hop. He lined up trip-hop tracks like “Chillin” and “Now We Cookin,'” with the latter recounting getting bad seats and pesky concert neighbors at an Alt J show in Chicago.

010523-blm-loc-2beats

Pictured is cover art for a November single release of "Slacker Song," by Illinois State University student Noah Renken-Kapatos, whose cat "Eddie Vedder" is named after the Pearl Jam frontman. The photo was taken in summer 2022.

He said his biggest challenge with this record was stepping out of his traditional element of guitar-based songs, and trying not to veer off too far into one particular genre.

“I forced myself to be more confident in my piano playing and in my samplings chops,” Renken-Kapatos said, later adding he pushed his voice to do more as well.

In “Reflections from the Back of a Train,” he played keys and sang about knowing the “pain of two homes” between BloNo and Lincoln, referring to his absentee biological father. He invoked family trauma again in “Trippy Tiptoe Tango.” Layering over psychedelic guitar riffs, he quoted his "bully" stepdad telling Renken-Kapatos’ mother: “Look me in the eyes, tell me you love me more. Love me more than your only son.”

That track’s title, he wrote, helps symbolize the waltz of rhythm and instrumentation as an act of walking on eggshells.

010523-blm-loc-3beats

This Adobe Photoshop-edited image is pictured as cover art for Noah Renken-Kapato's single release of "Trippy Tiptoe Tango" in December 2022. The picture was taken in spring 2022.

His humor also stands out in the form of “tongue-in-cheek” self-deprecation, he said, with track titles like “Overconfident Cis Man Tumbles to His Demise,” immediately followed by “A Guy with Daddy Issues.” He said the former song resolves stress from oversharing about vulnerabilities, and returns to a more relaxed, foolish vibe.

In addition to “A Guy with Daddy Issues,” Renken-Kapatos delivers four other strongly composed tracks with acoustic folk elements. There’s “Perpetual Motion Machine,” representing his will to keep living; lyrics that chant “winds for a wicked man” in song “Time”; fighting hard for his inner child in “The World May Change for Free,” and the aptly-named “I Will Forever Love My Cat.”

Digital dependence

Apart from playing acoustic and electric guitars, plus electric bass guitar, Renken-Kapatos said he mixed tracks and created drum beats using the Logic Pro computer program. For track “This Is a Computer,” he said he sampled public domain clips from a 1972 broadcast of a CBS News program. Displaying a reporter’s shocked reaction to technological advancements, the dialogue poses the question to listeners: “Do we become a computer-dependent society?”

Renken-Kapatos said it’s influenced by Radiohead’s song “Idioteque” from the 2000 album “Kid A.” He also shared mixed feelings on using artificial intelligence to create both visual and audible arts.

Watch now: Great Value Jesus releases new album: ‘Is Propaganda Art?’

Having listening to an AI-generated song crafted in the style of The Beatles, he said it can be scarily accurate. Renken-Kapatos said people are fond of an artist's struggle, because you can feel their actual struggle in their work. However, AI-made art loses that human aspect.

Renken-Kapatos said while he personally doesn’t like those new tools, he noted how new technology like cameras weren’t accepted at first in the art world. Twenty years from now, he said, “AI may take us over.”

For now, the student-musician is reminding himself that it’s just a tool to learn from.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Tags

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

