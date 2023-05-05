NORMAL — A staged reading of Illinois State University's production of "Lost in Yonkers" by Neil Simon will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The production, directed by actress and ISU alum Jane Lynch, will take place in the Center for the Performing Arts Theatre.
Advance registration is required. Attendees must show their registration confirmation at the door. Only a limited number of seats are available.
Tickets can be purchased and registration can be completed online on Eventbrite. The event is open to the public.
