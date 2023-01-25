ISU professor releasing book on touring, performing indie rock

NORMAL — Well before the days of Bandcamp and social media, musical artists of Generation X were independently publishing records and digitally connecting with fans.

You can read about how a computer programmer and orchestral violinist turned her sights to rock 'n' roll in a new book coming out next month, titled “Play Like A Man: My Life in Poster Children.”

In last week’s BloNo Beats, I interviewed author Rose Marshack, professor and director of Illinois State University’s Creative Technologies Department, and how her program prepares artists with career skills for a digital era. In this column, I’ll share a sneak peek of her experiences performing in the late 1980s through early 2000s indie rock scene with Champaign band Poster Children.

Speckled throughout the text are about 75 “tour reports” Marshack compiled, offering a range of insights from the perspective of a woman performing live music. They complement well her narrative of moving from indie record labels to a major one, while clutching artistic control.

The reports recount pep talks from idols, begging onstage for a floor she and her band could sleep on that night. She also doesn’t gloss over harsh moments, like getting booed opening up for Public Enemy in Lawrence, Kansas.

For music fans in Central Illinois, I highly recommend Marshack’s book, which she finished after five years of writing and editing. It’s a phenomenal model of what music journalism should be, exemplified by comprehensive documentation and peer review — plus just enough swear words to keep you chuckling as you reach for the next page.

Play fast

If, like me, you’ve spent time over at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, you’ll see many familiar names and places in the book’s first part. Meeting her academic colleague and longtime bandmate, Rick Valentin, at UIUC’s Allen Hall dormitory, a magnet for creative students, was most apropos. I’m honored to have followed her educational footsteps in my own college genesis of creativity.

Marshack noted in her book how record store cats comfort customers (as attested by Jared Alcorn of Normal’s Waiting Room Records), and why the Pythagorean theorem once saved the "rear end" of a Champaign small venue owner charged with violating noise ordinance.

After hearing post-show rants, Marshack wrote about how Heidi Ore, bassist for Mercy Rule, inspired her to play fast, jump high and sing loud. Her thoughts on gender norms in music ruminated further with examinations of the male rock-critic narrative of female bassists, and how her peers in music felt called to support their male counterparts in a less-desired band role. She also wrote that woman in rock were focused on musicianship.

Marshack wrote: “My story is not a top-down anointing of bass princesses, it’s a grassroots uprising where people happen upon interesting music, musical instruments and a community of open-minded musicians, and create their own paths.”

For Marshack, her purchase of a bass guitar was made to support Urbana-Champaign’s music scene. She wondered later in Chapter 10, in a recap of a dinner with a Columbia Records representative, whether a female Kurt Cobain would have to wear eyeshadow.

Listing the variety of ways male rock musicians were able to represent themselves, she wrote that women could only choose between “sexy rock star and anti-sexy rock star.”

Going back to her childhood, she explained the title of her book originates from her father, a dentist and “day gig” trumpet player, who pressed her to stretch her hands more in playing giant piano chords by Chopin.

Marshack wrote that his comment didn’t insult her. She spread her shoulder blades apart and played louder.

Posting “presents”

Eloquently written on page 65 is her account of CBGBs, a New York City music club that helped popular acts like Blondie, The Ramones and Talking Heads become noticed. Symbolizing the site as both a cave and church, she wrote that puddles of urine peed by a gentle dog were, in a way, a holy water font and a lesson in Buddhism.

Envisioning the sweat and heroin that has soaked into the wooden stage, she wrote: “I’m lying on a forest floor atop decomposed punk rock earth.”

Additional accounts of her life as a touring musician continue to live online in reports now hosted by the Internet Archive. Marshack’s practice of those uploading posts to prairie.net began in college through use of Plato courseware, an early online teaching program.

In a Jan. 19 interview, Marshack said could use that program to send questions to her teaching assistants by posting note files. In the morning, she said she’d have an answer and it was like a “present.”

She said students learned to write and post random content that wasn’t related to course material, like show reviews, and the TAs would have to empty those files out. Through those tangential postings, she said people bonded and formed communities.

They didn’t have a homepage or social media profile, she said, but there were still total advantages to using the web to build a community. She said her band would arrive at a show, and everyone there already knew everything about how their tour was going.

In an April 1992 report, she documented her band's signing to Sire Records in downtown Chicago’s Le Meridien hotel, and the powerlessness she felt in setting contract terms. In the past, she said they liked having control over how their records were published and marketed.

Yet a small part of Marshack was excited. She wrote that she could have instead been across the street in a fluorescently lit cubicle instead, programming an insurance database and waiting on a hamburger lunch.

