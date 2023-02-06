NORMAL — Sam Alex’s involvement in broadcast started during his first week at Illinois State University. He now has a program to help current students gain experience in the field.

Alex, a 2007 graduate from ISU, started his broadcast career with the 5 a.m. show at WZND, the ISU student radio station.

“It was amazing, my first shift was in the morning, before class,” he said.

Having the morning show felt like he had made it, though 5 a.m. is a less popular time for college students than it is for commuters. It had all started with him learning about WZND during orientation week, when freshmen arrive on campus ahead of older students so they have more time to adjust to campus. He jumped right in to whatever opportunities he could have with WZND and with announcing sports competitions.

“I really got to learn at ISU to just do it,” said Alex, who now lives and works in Chicago. Since graduation, he has secured a career in radio and TV, and has a nationally syndicated country music radio show.

The athletic post at ISU came about by just asking if he could fill in, Alex said. Now, his Camp Broadcast program looks to help current students considering careers in broadcast learn to do just that, and help them build the experience they need to do it.

Camp Broadcast gives high school and college students a chance to build clip reels of interviews with celebrities, as well as a chance to hear from professionals in the broadcast realm. Alex also tries to take the students on field trips so they can see station operations and meet managers. Helping students build networks is one of his focuses.

This year there are Camp Broadcast programs in Evanston and Nashville. More information and registration is available at campbroadcast.com.

Education has been another passion for Alex throughout his life. He majored in special education at ISU and saw teaching as a potential career if broadcast did not pull through. Education has also carried through his broadcast career and now, obviously, into Camp Broadcast.

“I’ve always loved having interns and mentoring them, teaching them,” he said.

Internships at radio stations in the Bloomington-Normal area were also very influential for him.

“I would not be where I am personally and professionally without that,” he said.

Teaching an optional camp brings in the most dedicated students, who truly want to be there learning, Alex said.

“Everyone has just been super motivated and passionate,” he said. “(…) People are there for a reason, they want to learn, they want to network.”

Camp Broadcast also provides scholarships to make sure the program is accessible to as many students as possible. A big part of providing the scholarships is through its annual Stars and Guitars event, which is coming to Bloomington-Normal this week.

The event is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University. Ticket prices are now $25, down from $32 when they first launched, and are available at the Braden box office and at ticketmaster.com.

That is the best way to support Camp Broadcast, Alex said, though donations are also accepted on the program's website. And while the annual concert was previously held in the Chicago area, Alex plans to continue hosting it in Bloomington-Normal from now on.

Performers on Tuesday include Levi Hummon, Drew Baldridge, Filmore, Morgan Myles, King Calaway, Clayton Anderson, Eric Van Houten and Adam James, with Alex emceeing, a press release said.

The event includes storytelling and conversation between the musicians, Alex said.

“It really feels like you’re in someone’s living room,” he said.

Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history Biggest blown lead in every NFL team’s history #32. Jacksonville Jaguars #31. Pittsburgh Steelers #30. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders #29. New York Jets #28. Minnesota Vikings #27. Detroit Lions #26. Chicago Bears #25. Carolina Panthers #24. Buffalo Bills #23. Baltimore Ravens #22. Green Bay Packers #21. Philadelphia Eagles #20. Miami Dolphins #19. Los Angeles Rams #18. Cleveland Browns #17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders) #16. Seattle Seahawks #15. San Francisco 49ers #14. New York Giants #13. New England Patriots #12. San Diego (now L.A.) Chargers #11. Houston Texans #10. Denver Broncos #9. Dallas Cowboys #8. Cincinnati Bengals #7. Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals #6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers #5. Atlanta Falcons #4. Indianapolis Colts #3. New Orleans Saints #2. Kansas City Chiefs #1. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history #32. Jacksonville Jaguars #31. Pittsburgh Steelers #30. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders #29. New York Jets #28. Minnesota Vikings #27. Detroit Lions #26. Chicago Bears #25. Carolina Panthers #24. Buffalo Bills #23. Baltimore Ravens #22. Green Bay Packers #21. Philadelphia Eagles #20. Miami Dolphins #19. Los Angeles Rams #18. Cleveland Browns #17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders) #16. Seattle Seahawks #15. San Francisco 49ers #14. New York Giants #13. New England Patriots #12. Houston Texans #11. Denver Broncos #10. Dallas Cowboys #9. Cincinnati Bengals #8. Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals #7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers #6. Atlanta Falcons #5. Los Angeles Chargers #4. New Orleans Saints #3. Kansas City Chiefs #2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) #1. Indianapolis Colts