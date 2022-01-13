Heartland Theatre to host sneak peek of 'Life Sucks' show

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host a free "Inside Look" event from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, for their production of "Life Sucks" at the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza. 

The public is invited for a sneak peek behind the scenes of their upcoming show by Aaron Posner. 

Guests will meet Director Liz Fisher from Austin, Texas, and the design staff, who will share their process and insights. Kathleen Kirk, Normal Public Library staff and Heartland board members will moderate the discussion and share relevant materials and resources.

The audience will also see the finished set by scenic designer Chad Lowell and props by Lynda Rettick, as well as hear about the director's vision and learn about helpful related materials at the Normal Public Library.

Guests will be able to ask questions to the director, designers and library staff.

Performances of "Life Sucks" will take place Feb. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.

All audience members and staff are required to wear masks.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

