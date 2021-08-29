Heartland Theatre Company presents 'An Inside Look'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal, invites the community to "An Inside look" of their upcoming performance of "Tartuffe"

The event, planned for 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, will offer a sneak peek behind the scenes. The director and designers will walk attendees through their process and share their insights.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"An Inside Look" is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company to help draw theatergoers to the library and send library visitors to the theater.

No reservations or charges required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.