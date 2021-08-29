 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heartland Theatre Company presents 'An Inside Look'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal, invites the community to "An Inside look" of their upcoming performance of "Tartuffe"

The event, planned for 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, will offer a sneak peek behind the scenes. The director and designers will walk attendees through their process and share their insights.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"An Inside Look" is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company to help draw theatergoers to the library and send library visitors to the theater.

No reservations or charges required. 

At least 170,954 people were living within the boundaries of McLean County as of April 1, 2020, according to data released Thursday by the United States Census Bureau. In 2010, that total was at 169,572 people. READ MORE HERE.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: R. Kelly allegedly claimed he is a ‘genius’ who should be allowed to date minors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News