Heartland Theatre Company presents 'An Inside Look'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal, invites the community to "An Inside look" of their upcoming performance of "Tartuffe"
The event, planned for 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, will offer a sneak peek behind the scenes. The director and designers will walk attendees through their process and share their insights.
"An Inside Look" is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company to help draw theatergoers to the library and send library visitors to the theater.
No reservations or charges required.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
