Heartland Theatre Co. announces 2022-23 season

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Co. has announced its lineup for the 2022-23 season, with five main shows starting this fall and wrapping up with the 10-Minute Play Festival next June:

  • "Suddenly Last Summer" by Tennessee Williams, running Sept. 1-3, 8-11 and 15-17. Auditions July 11-12.
  • "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson, running Nov. 3-5, 10-13 and 17-19. Auditions Sept. 19-20.
  • "The Play's the Thing," reading of a new play in development, Dec. 10-11.
  • "The Lifespan of a Fact" by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, running Feb. 2-4, 9-12 and 16-18. Auditions Dec. 12-13.
  • "Water by the Spoonful" by Quiara Alegria Hudes, running March 30-31, April 1-2, 6-8 and 13-15. Auditions Feb. 13-14.
  • "The Waiting Room: 10-Minute Play Festival," running June 1-3, 8-11 and 22-24, 2023. Auditions April 24-25, 2023.
  • "Young at Heartland" showcases in June 2023.
  • "New Plays from the Heartland" Festival, with staged readings July 14-16, 2023. Auditions June 12-13, 2023.
Flex pass discount packages and season appeals for donations will begin arriving in mailboxes this June and July for the coming season. 

For information on tickets and more, visit www.heartlandtheatre.org, email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or call 309-452-8709.

The theater is at 1100 Douglas St. in Normal.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

