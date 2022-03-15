'Healthy Me' exhibit awarded at Children's Discovery Museum

NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Healthy Me” exhibit has been honored by the Illinois Association of Museums.

The exhibit, which opened on the first floor of the museum in May 2021, won the association’s Award of Excellence, announced virtually during the annual awards ceremony.

Executive Director Beth Whisman said receiving the award was “a great honor and triumph,” having had to operate the museum on a limited basis throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“’Healthy Me’ was created by our community, for our community, during a time of unprecedented challenges in both the health care and museum fields,” Whisman said. “Of course, the pandemic is precisely what made the themes and content of this exhibit all the more poignant and essential.”

The exhibit was developed in collaboration with local health care professionals from OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Carle BroMenn Medical Center and several other local public health and pediatric organizations.

“Healthy Me” replaced the former “Kids Medical Center” and offers immersive elements, interpretative graphics and hands-on interactives, including a recreated doctor’s office, dental chair and ambulance.

“The power of play takes on a critical role as we help children establish a lifelong expectation for access to health care and self-advocacy with their caregivers,” Whisman said. “We are grateful and proud to have our ‘Healthy Me’ exhibit recognized by IAM for its value and relevance to the children, families and communities we serve.”

"Healthy Me" was one of seven exhibits to receive the IAM Award of Excellence this year.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.