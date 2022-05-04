Got a song request? 'Jim and Tommy' will take them at Central Illinois shows

BLOOMINGTON — Musicians typically prepare a setlist before taking the stage.

But not Jim Vasilou and Tommy Haas. The Bloomington-based two-man acoustic rock squad regularly strums out all-request shows and covers both classic and recent hits. They call it the "Jim and Tommy" show.

Booked for 55 shows this year in Central Illinois, the pair are still game for what they see as a musical challenge. That’s based on a repertoire of about 100 songs from the 1970s onward that bar-goers can request them to play via smartphone web-browsing apps.

The Pantagraph caught up with both before their show last week at Gill Street Sports Bar in East Bloomington. You can catch them Friday at Rob Dob’s Restaurant.

Vasilou said they have no idea what the audience will ask for, adding that keeps every show fresh. And, “it keeps us on our toes.”

“We don’t get bored playing the same song,” he said, also noting they do well with crowds that have a wide array of ages.

“We're gonna go from an Ed Sheeran tune to a John Denver song, to Earth, Wind, and Fire, to Journey, to Jason Mraz, and just constantly jumping decades,” said Vasilou.

He also said taking digital requests helps the audience feel immediately engaged with them. Haas chimed in about how he feels the connection too.

“We try to give back to them in our excitement and enthusiasm,” the electric bass player said. Additionally, the requests often find a way to surprise him.

“Last week, somebody requested a song that we probably hadn’t played in three months, at least,” Haas said. That was “Brian Wilson” by the Barenaked Ladies.

Haas added that he and Vasiloui play well off each other, joking and bantering with the crowd.

Vasilou explained they don’t necessarily play requests in the order received. They might hold off on a song better suited for a finale, or to warm their vocals up first.

“We'll stick around, pick and choose sometimes just kind of what we think is right in the crowd,” he said, “But we'll usually play as many as we can.”

And they’ll give a shout out to the requester.

Let bygones be bygones

Now 65, Haas said he started performing at age 15 for a bar band in Farmer City. As for Vasilou, 66, he said he first played The Gallery back when the uptown area was still referred to as "downtown Normal." Famous acts like Suzy Bogguss came through that spot too, he recalled.

He played with a pop-rock band called The Spoons in the early 1980s, before joining the Dick Benson Band to entertain wedding parties for about 15 years.

But then DJs stole the wedding market, Vasilou said, and he went back to his acoustic set. He met Haas in his previous band about eight years ago.

Haas said he first played with Vasilou as The Bygones, a larger band that did music from the 1970s and 1980s. That act didn’t survive COVID.

Vasilou said big bands couldn’t get booked during the pandemic, but “it became really easy to book the duo.”

Haas said a larger band that may have been offered to play a show for $600 might now have to settle for $300.

Pre-COVID, he said, the duo put request cards on tables with pencils, but later “figured nobody was touching anything anymore” by summer 2020.

While traveling to visit his daughter in Louisville, he said his wife came up with the idea to create an electronic request system. With a background in IT, Vasilou made it happen — and it includes a tipping feature.

So far, they’ve logged around 3,100 digital requests. Most played are "Brown Eyed Girl" by Van Morrison, followed by "Hotel California" by The Eagles and "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash.

The oldest song they’ve covered was by the Four Seasons. A bar owner asked Haas if he knew any of the group's songs, and he responded: “My falsetto left me about 20 years ago.”

But they still gave it a try.

Haas said they get some tunes down in a week, while others take a month to prepare. The process entails recording backing tracks, with drums, horns and string sections when needed. That gives them a big-band sound, said Vasilou.

Haas said their “signature” is their vocals, including “the way we harmonize and the way our voices mix and the way we tend to intertwine the harmony with the melody.”

Haas said they give a “Jim-and-Tommy” twist to all of their songs. For example, Vaislou said they sang all of Green Day’s “Good Riddance” in a two part harmony.

He also noted they’ve done a whole show of just Irish folk songs.

What they love most about performing is the feedback.

“Every single show, people come up to us and say how much they enjoyed it,” Haas said. They’ve also been told their request system is cool and more songs they should add.

Vasilou said it’s surprising how many have a great time, even with older tracks like their medley of Frankie Valli songs from the Jersey Boys movie.

“It's because it's campy, it’s fun,” he said. “And we don't take ourselves seriously.”

He said they’re willing to play the silly songs, but also get serious with others.

“I love to play '3 AM' (by Matchbox Twenty),” said Vasilou. “It’s one of my favorite songs.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

