BLOOMINGTON — There’s a songbird in every one of us — even those who are new in a karaoke show.

Normal’s Joel Johnson can recall back to his first karaoke, back when he said he was a “karaoke virgin.” He sang “Easy” by The Commodores.

Johnson said before then, he had recited that song many times along with his radio or while taking showers. He was in a choir, but had never sung solo.

Still, he said some audience members got up and slow-danced to his karaoke performance.

“It’s just amazing,” he said.

There are at least a dozen karaoke shows each week in the Twin Cities. But at downtown Bloomington’s Jazz Upfront club, Johnson, now a karaoke host, shakes up his Thursday shows with a roaring rattle for some good-hearted laughs.

You’ll see more than just a microphone and lyric prompt TVs on the stage: a shiny brass gong and mallet also sit in the back corner.

He said friends of the singer are welcome to bang the gong as a joke during their performance.

Johnson said “you really have to engage the audience a little bit more” to make it to the end of your song.

The show host isn’t afraid to sing himself. He said he’s been “gonged” too, and has noticed how the mood of the show is often dictated by the host.

Johnson said: “If I'm on stage having fun and people liked what I offer as a performer, then it makes it easier for them to share what styles of music, what genres and whatever they want to bring to the stage.”

Also a State Farm employee, Johnson is a mobile karaoke host for his business, Silky Soul Entertainment, taking private bookings for weddings and other events. He has more than 4,000 karaoke tracks on deck.

Johnson started regular shows at Jazz Upfront in October, and has since added the gong occasionally to his shows.

“I wanted to find the kind of activity that would allow me to get to know people,” Johnson said, while adding karaoke helps others share their personalities.

Normal’s Chemberly Harris took the stage Thursday, March 30, and delivered a sound execution of “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips. She said karaoke is a great way to be with friends, and she’s rarely seen the gong get hit.

Johnson said they plan on keeping the gong weekly, as long as clubgoers don’t get too mean with it.

Illinois State University student broadcast reporters Alfonso Fernandez and Dylan Skeen produced a November segment on the gong show for TV-10 news. They both took the mic for their report, and I fully commend them for it.

Jazz Upfront Owner James Gaston said he was at first reluctant to add a karaoke night at the club. But after seeing some of the new singers come out, he said he got on board with booking karaoke.

Gaston noted he previously had a gong out for karaoke nights at After Hours, a downtown Bloomington club he formerly owned in the early 1990s. The space is now occupied by Euphoria Nightclub on North Main Street.

He said they had up to three judges who would decide who gets to hit the gong.

Common repeats Johnson has heard as a karaoke host include Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and selections from the musical “Grease.” With his weekly show, he said people bring enough musical variety that he never gets tired of it.

Before his show ended last Thursday, Johnson said a singer who performed under the stage name "Miracle" signed up to sing "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran. Right before starting the second verse, he said "Miracle" announced he would sing the rest of the song in Italian.

"Okay, you're classing up the joint," Johnson said.

Bloomington’s Mehl Feldkamp also sang at last Thursday’s show. She said she likes to sing sultry songs, as a nice break from county or pop songs.

She attended the show with Peoria’s Eric Gore, who said he comes for the crowd.

Gore, who sang "One In A Million You" by Larry Graham, said he absolutely enjoys learning other people’s music tastes. He said all levels are welcome, and everyone supports each other.

“It’s just good fun,” said Gore.

BLONO KARAOKE NIGHTS Harmony Korean BBQ, 7 Currency Drive, Bloomington — Private karaoke rooms accommodating up to 10 guests. Available by the hour at $35 per hour. Reservations required by calling 309-570-1590 or by email at contact@epiphanyfarms.com.

Six Strings Club, 525 N. Center St., Bloomington — Offers karaoke Thursday and Friday nights.

Ride the Nine Shooters Lounge, 503 N. Prospect Road, Bloomington — Offers karaoke from 8 p.m.-midnight on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington — Free “Stupid Karaoke” nights at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Lunker’s, 104 S. Linden St., Normal — Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

A&P Tap Room and Video Gaming Parlor, 721 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington — Karaoke from 7-11 p.m. on Sundays.

Cadillac Jacks, 1507 S. Main St., Bloomington — Karaoke at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dr. McKay’s Bar & Grill, 909 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, offers karaoke at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington — Gong Karaoke with Joel Johnson 7-11 p.m. on Thursdays.

Pub I Lounge & Package Liquor, 505 W. Market St., Bloomington — Karaoke at 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Station Saloon, 209 S. Seminary St., Downs — Karaoke at 8 p.m. on Fridays.

BloNo Pizza Co., 1304 Cross Creek Drive, Normal — Karaoke at 8 p.m. on Fridays.

Casper Brewing Company, 3807 Ballybunion Road, Bloomington — Karaoke from 7-11 p.m. on Saturdays.

Windjammer Lounge, 2303 Stern Drive, Bloomington — Karaoke at 8 p.m. on Mondays.

