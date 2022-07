Gingerbread House Toys to mark anniversary with 'Fifty Fest'

BLOOMINGTON — Gingerbread House Toys will celebrate 50 years with a "Fifty Fest" anniversary party from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Activities for the fest will include a dunk tank with local celebrity guests like Pastor Ted Max from Vale Church, Principal Freeman from Washington Elementary and Eric Hansen from McLean County CASA. There will also be inflatables like a bouncy carousel and slide, a sensory bus, a zoo lady, balloons, popcorn machines, snow cone machines, activities from The Proving Ground, Butcher Block Food Truck and carnival-style games.

There will be costumed characters like pirates, mermaids and superheroes in the dunk tank throughout the day as well.

Kids will have the opportunity to redeem 50th anniversary Gingerbread House Treasure Tokens for free toys.

All activities are free and will take place in the parking lot at 915 E. Washington St. in Bloomington. The store will be open for business during the party.

Visit gingerbreadhousetoys.com/blog/article/fifty-fest for more information.