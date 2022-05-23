Free lunchtime concerts to return to downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Free lunchtime concerts will return to downtown Bloomington next month, the city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.
The concerts will take place every Wednesday in June, weather permitting, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Withers Park, 204 E. Washington St.
Several picnic tables are available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and arrive early to secure spots.
This year's lineup includes:
- June 1: Marc Boon; acoustic folk/rock
- June 8: Unemployed Architects; acoustic rock
- June 15: Illinois Rail; bluegrass
- June 22: Austin Found; acoustic folk/Americana
- June 29: Fiddle in a Haystack; Appalachian fiddle/banjo
Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.
