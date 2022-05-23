 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Free lunchtime concerts to return to downtown Bloomington

  • 0
052422-blm-loc-lunchconcerts

Families and friends gather to listen Wednesday, June 2, 2021 as Marc Boon and Chris Briggs bring back the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department's Summer Lunchtime Concerts at Withers Park in downtown. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Free lunchtime concerts will return to downtown Bloomington next month, the city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

The concerts will take place every Wednesday in June, weather permitting, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Withers Park, 204 E. Washington St.

Several picnic tables are available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and arrive early to secure spots.

This year's lineup includes: 

  • June 1: Marc Boon; acoustic folk/rock
  • June 8: Unemployed Architects; acoustic rock
  • June 15: Illinois Rail; bluegrass
  • June 22: Austin Found; acoustic folk/Americana
  • June 29: Fiddle in a Haystack; Appalachian fiddle/banjo

Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mick Jagger dismisses Harry Styles comparisons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News