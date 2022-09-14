Free jazz, rock festivals coming to Normal this weekend

NORMAL — Jazz, rock 'n' roll and puppies.

That’s what’s coming this weekend to Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal: two separately-produced free festivals, ranging in musical styles from the heaviest rock to the spiffiest jazz riffs.

And, most performing musicians are local to Central Illinois.

Brandon Cattle with the Branding Irons will be dashing out the gate with cowpunk jams at 5 p.m. Friday, opening for the “Look, We're Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?" Festival. They’ll be followed by hardcore punk band False Negative, Brett Conlin and the Midnight Miles, and “free jazz” group Disorganizer.

Later in this column you’ll read about what inspires Conlin to write roots rock 'n' roll, from growing up in a small town to loud FaceTime conversations overhead on a train ride.

That festival is being produced by Waiting Room Records out of uptown Normal. Store owner Jared Alcorn said they were approached by the Town of Normal about using the space, and Alcorn said, "let's do something nice."

And so, they’ll be hosting four talented bands, all local to the Blo-No area, as well as a pet adoption event with the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Those not wishing to adopt can provide to the shelter donations and supplies from their wish list.

Alcorn said they’ve personally gotten many animals from the Humane Society, including their shop cat, Murph.

He noted they had previously hosted an indoor cat adoption event, but an outdoor one would work better for dogs.

Alcorn expressed his gratitude to the bands, the Town of Normal, and all of his customers.

Further Jazz Fest

Snappy tunes will be clicking Saturday afternoon and evening at the Further Jazz Festival, being put on by nonprofit Further Jazz Inc.

Saxophonist and former Illinois Wesleyan University jazz director Glenn Wilson is leading his Further Jazz Octet that closes out the fest at 8 p.m. Saturday. He told me the event’s lineup is an eclectic mix of talented, improvisational jazz musicians, as an effort by the nonprofit to preserve and promote jazz as creative arts.

“Everybody on this stage pretty much has a doctorate or a master's degree in jazz, or they're working on it,” said Wilson. He counted six with doctorates and a dozen with master’s degrees.

Their level of musicianship is so high, he said that they’re not even rehearsing.

“We're all going to just show up and play it,” said Wilson.

The festival gets swinging at 4 p.m. Saturday with the Illinois State University Jazz Ensemble. After the big band plays, Wilson said the Crystal Rebone & Thaddeus Tukes Trio takes the stage, and it gets much quieter.

He noted they have a diverse lineup of both women-led and Black-led jazz bands. Rebone is a bassist who earned her doctoral degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and will be joined by Chicago vibraphonist Tukes.

Wilson said Rebone also teaches part time at Bradley University in Peoria.

The Reginald Lewis Quintet is up next at 6 p.m., and will be tuning in 1960s-style “blue note jazz,” Wilson said, led by IWU’s new jazz director. Lewis will be joined by others on piano, bass and drums, along with Wilson for a few tunes.

The Carlos Vegas Latin Jazz Ensemble goes on at 7 p.m., showcasing a Miami-based sax player. Wilson said his octet will be playing Latin jazz too, throwing back to his New York days when he played with Tito Puente and Machito.

Wilson said he’s additionally excited for the octet to perform songs by Dave Pell, a 1950s band leader and saxophonist.

“The tunes were all kind of short, the solos were short and it was very accessible music for people,” he said.

Pell’s arrangements were published only last year, Wilson continued.

“I think people are really going to enjoy that,” he said.

"Don't let go"

Brett Conlin said when writing music, he used to just settle for whatever ended up up on the page. Now, he tells me he constantly obsesses over syllables and stories.

That obsession was well worth every dime of his time. In the Midnight Miles’ latest EP record, his songwriting catches the listener like a sunset with starting track “Sidewalk Saints.”

Then in “Thanks for the Gas Money,” he scores out his punk rock band experiences, something that was a dream for many young guitarists and drummers, including myself. Conlin details the tough reality of playing a $50 bass guitar at shows where the room is cleared out in seconds — or where concert-goers won’t look away from their phones.

Moving on, the Midnight Miles strikes into “Don’t Let Go” on an uplifting note. He’s not kidding when he sings: “These nights they’re all one of a kind / Like a song that makes you feel great to be alive.”

The current Midnight Miles lineup includes Conlin, Ian Sheridan, Chris Whitacre and Gary Nass. BloNo Beats invited Conlin to answer the following questions about his experiences in live music:

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

I feel like I’m still learning what I’m capable of as a writer. The biggest part of that has been that it will never get better without repetition, intent and inspiration. I used to write things and just settle for whatever ended up on the page. Now I’m constantly obsessing over words, syllables and stories. I’ve learned a lot from the other guys in the band about the importance of production and sound quality to be the vessel for a good song. I’ve also learned that you have to spill some of your own blood on the page and get the best guys in the band alongside you if you want to reach the people listening...

Putting out your own music has changed so much over the years. I remember just putting our band’s stuff on cassette tapes and CDs and it seemed so easy. And I wasn’t even good at playing music then! I think the overall lesson that I’ve learned in releasing music is that it’s a TON of work in today’s world; it can be overwhelming. For me what’s worked is to look at what bigger artists are doing and model that, even if it feels silly, because they’re doing these huge things and you’re not. Giving people an insight into what you’re feeling behind the words and music is huge for me with any release. You gotta put yourself out there if you expect people to latch on. You just have to be honest about who you are as person, and hope people will think you’re cool enough to buy your record. I’ve also realized that I’m very grateful to be releasing my own music, my own way.

With your last EP released, which songs are you most proud of and why?

I feel like the song "Sidewalk Saints" was the first song that I wrote for that, and it is still one of the ones I’m most proud of. I tend to always try and write lengthier songs with lots of words, so I was so happy that we got this short, radio-friendly anthem-sounding song together. I’ve never been able to do that! I love "Don’t Let Go," the last song on the record. We somehow managed to put pop punk, country and these like Beach Boys harmonies all in one song and make it work. The song that I think is my personal favorite is "Alley Boy Eternal." I feel like you can feel us all come together as a band on that one, and it’s about real stuff and the place where I grew up with my best friend, so it always feels like a really good, fun release to sing it.

Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from? Or is it anything and everything that strikes a lasting emotion?

It’s kind of a mix. Sometimes I tend to write a lot about how I’ve felt growing up in a smaller town, screwing up things in life, and struggling to find who I really am now as a 35-year-old with a wife and kids. Other times I really love digging into how I think people are feeling or experiencing something in their life. I love writing from someone else’s perspective and telling a story, even if it’s mostly fiction sparked from a certain moment. I wrote a song recently after hearing a person behind me on a train talk about how their life is falling apart. It was actually super annoying because they were on their FaceTime with the volume blaring in my ear, but their story stuck with me and I wrote this heartbreaking piano ballad about it. Even in that, it was impossible to not let parts of my own life spill in, though.

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

Don’t get too excited and feel pressured to put out something that’s not ready. I did that a lot when I started. An embarrassing amount of times. Stay honest. With yourself. With your audience. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable. Write something every day, even if it sucks. Write something funny once a week, or else you’ll take yourself too seriously. Find other people that are doing the same thing and get their feedback on what you’re working on. Find those friends that make you smile when you’re onstage together and stick with ‘em.

Tell me about the energy your band is bringing to Connie Link next week.

So, we have to do something a little different for this one. Our drummer, Ian, just had to have back surgery and won’t be able to play. So the rest of us are just going to do a stripped-down set. But we’re still super excited to be part of this. Morgan has been killing it with the events for uptown Normal, and Jared at Waiting Room is a great friend. Plus, we get to play with a bunch of local bands that we also love to see while we pet some cute dogs from the Humane Society. Definitely the most unique show that we’ve gotten to do all summer!

CONNIE LINK LINEUP WHAT: "Look, We're Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?" Festival When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept 16 LINEUP: 5 p.m. - Brandon Cattle with the Branding Irons 6 p.m. - False Negative 6:45 p.m. - Brett Conlin & The Midnight Miles 7:45 p.m. - Disorganizer WHAT: Further Jazz Festival WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 LINEUP: 4 p.m. - ISU Jazz Ensemble 5 p.m. - Crystal Rebone & Thaddeus Tukes Trio 6 p.m. - Reginald Lewis Quintet 7 p.m. - Carlos Vega Latin Jazz Ensemble 8 p.m. - Glenn Wilson and the Further Jazz Octet WHERE: Connie Link Amphitheatre: 621 S. Linden St., Normal