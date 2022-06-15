Franklin Park Concert Series returns to Bloomington Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Community Concert Band will resume its Franklin Park Concert Series this week.

The free live music series kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at 302 E. Chestnut St. The series will continue every Thursday night, weather permitting, through July 28. There will be no concert July 7.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating, and arrive early to secure spots.

The series started several years ago in Miller Park and played in various park locations, but ultimately chose Franklin Park, a city news release said.

Mike Wallace has served as director of the Community Concert Band since 1988, when he took over the podium for the summer band concerts in Franklin Park. He became the full-time director in 1990 when Paul Rosene retired from the position.

Wallace opens every concert with "The Star-Spangled Banner" and closes every concert with "Amazing Grace." All of the other pieces are new every week, including marches, overtures, show tunes, dance music, novelty and traditional selections.

For more information, visit bn-communityband.org or BloomingtonParks.org, or call 309-434-2260.

