NORMAL — The first-ever Foxtail Film Festival will take place April 27-29 at the Normal Theater, 209 W. North St.

The festival will showcase works by high school and college students from around the country.

The three-day, peer-juried festival will include showings, speakers and workshops. Q&A's with student filmmakers will follow the screenings.

The events will culminate in the Films in Competition on April 29, where awards will be given for Best High School Narrative Film, Best High School Animation, Best College/University Narrative Film, Best College/University Animation, and Best College/University Documentary.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

