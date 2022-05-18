'Forever Motown' recreates classic hits this Friday at BCPA

BLOOMINGTON — Are you behind the times?

Better catch up on what’s happening Friday at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. That's when it's time to get together for "Forever Motown," a musical review of soulful classics by Marvin Gaye and Tammie Terrell, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more.

Lend your ears to this sensational experience and you'll walk out with your "head in the air" like Smokey Robinson. Just reach out, and The Four Tops will be there with you, too.

Andrew Wegrzynski, marketing associate for the City of Bloomington's cultural arts department, said they know Bloomington-Normal likes Motown and soul music. He notes Friday's event will be their second soul review of the season at BCPA, and follows "Masters of Soul" from Dec. 8.

"These shows in particular put a lot of good feelings out there," he said. "Everyone gets up and groves. Everyone sings and dances along as well."

Wegrzynski said "Forever Motown" is a tribute to sounds made famous by Berry Gordy's Motown record label in Detroit, nicknamed "Hitsville U.S.A.," complete with a backing band and dance routines. He said the audiences get to interact with the performers, and the crowds keep coming back for these shows.

Coming to Bloomington Friday are big names in the theater scene, Wegrznski said. There's musical director Gary Kupper, who wrote the "Freckleface Strawberry" books; Tony Award-winning costume designer Evie Ross; and choreography directed by Terri Giordano with the American Dance Theater.

Wegrzynski said Friday's production is touring out of New York City to take guests back to the very sights and sounds of a Motown show in the genre's heyday, by pairing the nuances of the music with smooth moves and stunning costumes.

The timelessness of Motown is underscored by its lasting influences heard in contemporary music to this day. Wegrzynski notes Kendrick Lamar, Daft Punk and Run the Jewels all still cut samples from Motown's classic sounds. Additionally, Hollywood blockbusters like "Guardians of the Galaxy" include Motown in their soundtracks.

For Wegrzynski, and likely many other fans of music, Gaye's 1971 hit album "What's Going On" is an all-time best. He can't recommend it enough.

He said the album's upbeat, exciting music is ingrained with themes of civil rights, environmentalism and economic disenfranchisement. And those themes are all still relevant to today.

Wegrzynski said as the world changed, Motown changed with it: Stevie Wonder went from singing about the birth of his children to inter-city struggles, with amazing lyrics linked with a simply distinctive sound.

He also said the performers are doing it all because they love the show and Motown music.

"Can't put this much effort in without having a bit of love for it," he said. "There's so much that goes into this work that the passion just comes through."

Wegrzynski said while "Forever Motown" closes out the spring season of events at the BCPA, they're working to make the next one just as exciting.

"Our mission for us is to create an environment where all forms of artistic expression are appreciated, encouraged and seen as a contribution to the quality of life in our community," he said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: "Forever Motown" WHEN: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 WHERE: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington TICKETS: Start at $27, available at ticketmaster.com

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

