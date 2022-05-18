 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

'Forever Motown' recreates classic hits this Friday at BCPA
alert
BLONO BEATS

'Forever Motown' recreates classic hits this Friday at BCPA

  • 0
051922-blm-loc-1beats

Shown is a promotional banner for "Forever Motown," a musical review of classic hits from the 1960s and 1970s put out by Berry Gordy's Detroit record label. The production includes a backing band, singers, dancers and critically-acclaimed costume designers.

 Provided by BCPA

BLOOMINGTON — Are you behind the times?

Better catch up on what’s happening Friday at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. That's when it's time to get together for "Forever Motown," a musical review of soulful classics by Marvin Gaye and Tammie Terrell, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more.

Watch now: Sound of Illinois' spring barbershop show returns Saturday to charm Twin Cities

Lend your ears to this sensational experience and you'll walk out with your "head in the air" like Smokey Robinson. Just reach out, and The Four Tops will be there with you, too.

Download PDF TICKET 11396 - BloNo Beats logo

Andrew Wegrzynski, marketing associate for the City of Bloomington's cultural arts department, said they know Bloomington-Normal likes Motown and soul music. He notes Friday's event will be their second soul review of the season at BCPA, and follows "Masters of Soul" from Dec. 8.

"These shows in particular put a lot of good feelings out there," he said. "Everyone gets up and groves. Everyone sings and dances along as well."

Got a song request? 'Jim and Tommy' will take them at Central Illinois shows
051922-blm-loc-2beats

Musical review "Forever Motown" performs in 2019 at the Westchester Broadway Theater in Elmsford, New York.

Wegrzynski said "Forever Motown" is a tribute to sounds made famous by Berry Gordy's Motown record label in Detroit, nicknamed "Hitsville U.S.A.," complete with a backing band and dance routines. He said the audiences get to interact with the performers, and the crowds keep coming back for these shows.

Coming to Bloomington Friday are big names in the theater scene, Wegrznski said. There's musical director Gary Kupper, who wrote the "Freckleface Strawberry" books; Tony Award-winning costume designer Evie Ross; and choreography directed by Terri Giordano with the American Dance Theater. 

Wegrzynski said Friday's production is touring out of New York City to take guests back to the very sights and sounds of a Motown show in the genre's heyday, by pairing the nuances of the music with smooth moves and stunning costumes.

The timelessness of Motown is underscored by its lasting influences heard in contemporary music to this day. Wegrzynski notes Kendrick Lamar, Daft Punk and Run the Jewels all still cut samples from Motown's classic sounds. Additionally, Hollywood blockbusters like "Guardians of the Galaxy" include Motown in their soundtracks.

Watch now: Bloomington hip-hop artist V8 Vast Change revving up multi-genre music fest

For Wegrzynski, and likely many other fans of music, Gaye's 1971 hit album "What's Going On" is an all-time best. He can't recommend it enough.

051922-blm-loc-3beats

Singers perform in character as Marvin Gaye and Tammie Terrell at a 2019 "Forever Motown" show at Westchester Broadway Theater in Elmsford, New York.

He said the album's upbeat, exciting music is ingrained with themes of civil rights, environmentalism and economic disenfranchisement. And those themes are all still relevant to today.

Wegrzynski said as the world changed, Motown changed with it: Stevie Wonder went from singing about the birth of his children to inter-city struggles, with amazing lyrics linked with a simply distinctive sound.

He also said the performers are doing it all because they love the show and Motown music.

"Can't put this much effort in without having a bit of love for it," he said. "There's so much that goes into this work that the passion just comes through."

Wegrzynski said while "Forever Motown" closes out the spring season of events at the BCPA, they're working to make the next one just as exciting.

"Our mission for us is to create an environment where all forms of artistic expression are appreciated, encouraged and seen as a contribution to the quality of life in our community," he said. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari thanks fans for support following miscarriage news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News