Folk fiddler, singer Phoebe Hunt strumming up Saturday solo set in Normal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville folk musician Phoebe Hunt is taking 2023 to stand on her own two feet.

Fresh off of facilitating a songwriters retreat in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, Hunt is headed to the Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall in Normal for a homely Saturday solo set in the Barrel Room. She’ll be singing and fiddling together — a rare ability in the folk music world.

Over the past couple of years, she’s led her folk troupe, Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers, through songs like “Pink and Blue” and “Some Things Change” to blissful harmonies.

In an interview late last month, Hunt said she knows it takes time to fully arrive at an artistic moment. After a night of gazing at stars and listening to coyotes howl in Estes Park, Colorado, she said she was excited to begin her retreat.

Texas trained

When Hunt was 5 years old, she said she saw the Ray Charles Orchestra perform for the "Austin City Limits" TV program. Viewing a countless number of strings, she said she wondered how the orchestra could sound the way it did.

Then, in first grade, she said she was sized for her first violin at Austin Montessori School, with her mother’s blessings. Hunt said she was very lucky to get daily lessons, noting that as each day passed, she’d get “a little bit better.”

Her class utilized the Suzuki method of teaching violin, and Marcia Ehlers was her instructor through eighth grade.

Hunt said her father played folk music at home. While in college, she said she caught a wizardly performance by the South Austin Jug Band set at Momo’s nightclub in Austin, setting in motion her turn to the fiddle. As a classical violinist, she said she tried out folk music, too, but she hadn’t learned to improvise — or “play off the page.”

At 21, she attended Mark O’Connor’s “String Camp” in San Diego — it was another big turning point. She said she felt like she was at Hogwarts from the Harry Potter series, or as if a door had opened to an entirely new world of music.

Incredible fiddlers in attendance were Casey Driessen, Brittany Haas, Alex Hargreaves, and Rushad Eggleston, she recalled. Hunt said the camp showed her fiddle playing was on the same level of violin.

Going solo

Now 38, Hunt has released two albums with The Gatherers, plus a 2013 “Live at the Cactus Café” album.

This summer, she plans to release a solo album titled “Nothing Else Matters,” that will be all violin, fiddle or voice. Hunt said it draws from her influences that range across jazz, country, bluegrass, folk, Appalachia, Cajun and singer-songwriter roots. She added she will debut a few new songs this Saturday as a sneak peek to her new release.

She said she loves all her bandmates with The Gatherers, and the band hasn't split. Yet with the way the cards fell in life, Hunt continued, they’ve since either moved to new cities or gone on tour with acts. Instead of rounding up a new group in Nashville, Hunt said she realized she doesn’t have to depend on others to make art.

Her Saturday booking in Normal will be one of her first shows produced like that. Hunt said she’s done a lot of house concerts over five years out of necessity, but this year will be her first doing so with a conscious intention.

Following suit Destihl’s previous performer in its TourBus series, Edward David Anderson, Hunt will also share stories on stage. She’s an experienced public speaker, as evidenced by two TEDx talks.

A little choir

Whether in Appalachia, Ireland or Canada, Hunt said fiddlers reflect the dialect of speech from their respective regions. The fiddler is about the same instrument as a violin, except for a few nuances, she added.

Hunt said the violin is the instrument that most closely resembles the human voice. So, to sing and play strings all at once, Hunt described it as “singing a three-part harmony with yourself.”

“It's like I can just be a little choir,” she said, adding it’s been fascinating to study.

Noting the dual talents is a rare skill, she named Bruce Molsky and Tatiana Hargreaves as additional string players who also sing.

She said folk music comes from the voice of the people. To fully express it, Hunt said you have to share your truth.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Second TourBus concert series, featuring Phoebe Hunt WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb 4 WHERE: Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal TICKETS: Start at $25, available at eventbrite.com UP NEXT: TourBus Series performer Will Kimbrough is booked for March 25, followed by Beth Bombara on April 14.

