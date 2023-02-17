NORMAL — Two Indigenous musicians will be meeting with and performing for students next week at Illinois State University’s Multicultural Center, 301 S. Main St., Normal.

A news statement from ISU said the TRIBE registered student organization is hosting Sten Joddi and Bill Buchholtz Allison from 2-6:30 p.m. Monday in the center’s multipurpose room.

The free public event, titled “NDN Musica Showcase,” is TRIBE’s first program of the spring semester. The organization’s name stands for Teaching, Reviving, Indigenizing, Beautifying and Equalizing communities, and is a branch of the nonprofit TRIBE Foundation, which is tasked with building spaces for all Natives on college campuses.

TRIBE Foundation president Nitakechi Muckintubbee said he began listening to Joddi’s music as he started reconnecting with his native identity.

Joddi’s songs filled him with pride for being Native, he said, and that’s “something I haven’t felt in a long time.”

Joddi also appears as character “Punkin Lusty” on the award-wining TV series “Reservation Dogs,” now streaming on Hulu. Muckintubbee said it’s set in Muscogee communities around Oklahoma, and the show portrays contemporary natives very well.

He said it uses comedy to help cope with trauma. The show was created in part by Taika Waititi, who Muckintubbee said is of the Māori nation in New Zealand.

Lee Enterprises property Tulsa World reported late last year that Reservation Dogs was considered the top show of 2022 by writers with Rolling Stone, the New York Times and Variety.

Joddi performed in the official music video for the show’s first season, detailing in rap prose the makings and ravings of “Greasy Frybread.” Muckintubbee said that title tells of a Native cuisine typically shared at pow wows, which helps makes for a relatable music video.

After Joddi performs, there will be a Q&A session. Muckintubbee said most of that will focus on how Joddi, of Mason City, Iowa, got into rap music, and what his upbringing was like.

Allison, a Chicago-based Ojibwe elder, will join Joddi for storytelling and play traditional flute music. ISU stated he will share how he survived the boarding school era, being adopted into a white family, and reclaiming his identity and roots.

Muckintubbee said he’s really looking forward the event, especially the musical parts. He said attendees don’t need any prior knowledge of the songs, which he describes as indigenous “music in a more modern, pure form.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: “NDN Musica Showcase" presents music, greetings with Sten Joddi and Bill Buchholtz Allison WHEN: 2-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 WHERE: Illinois State University Multicultural Center, Multipurpose Room, 301 S. Main St., Normal. TICKETS: Free SCHEDULE: 2-3:30 p.m. – Sten Joddi 3:30-5 p.m. – Q&A session with Sten Joddi and free food from A-Z Catering 5-6:30 p.m. – Bill Buchholtz Allison

