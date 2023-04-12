Experimental Music ensemble at Normal Community High School
Clay Jackson
NORMAL — When Matthew Beigie first joined the Experimental Ensemble at Normal Community High School, his band’s creative director, Stefen Robinson, told him not to play his instrument — ever.
The NCHS senior and cello player said that annoyed him at a first. His bandmate, Lilly McClelland, then added they've come to understand Robinson’s comment to knowing instead that they “don’t play notes."
The violinist said: “It’s more playing the instrument that we have and not the one that we knew that we had.”
Senior Lilly McClelland plays violin during an April 6 rehearsal for the Experimental Ensemble at Normal Community High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
McClelland said it’s very different going from a typical high school band to the ensemble, which she described as an “eclectic bunch.”
Students Haru Hartry, left to right, Lilly McClelland, Jacob Wiechman, Matt Beigie, Gabe Martinez and John Nguyen rehearse Thursday, April 6, for the Experimental Ensemble at Normal Community High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Nine NCHS students are pushing the boundaries of sonic artistry with the guidance of three teachers, including Robinson, Zachary Sargent and Jacob Wiechman. The group of 12 plans its fourth concert Saturday evening at the McLean County Museum of History, as the final production in local nonprofit pt.fwd’s event season.
One month ago, this column explored experimental music by Jeremy Young, of Montreal, who manipulates audio tapes for his art.
Here in the Twin Cities, NCHS junior Ram Paramatmuni is spinning by hand vinyl records of percussive sounds on a turntable,
when not working a gong.
Ram Paramatmuni plays during rehearsal for the Experimental Music ensemble at Normal Community High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Instead of plucking an electric guitar with a plastic guitar pick, student Ibrahim Muftee scrapes the strings with the edge of a quarter to make metallic scratches. A board with at least nine guitar-effect pedals is cabled to an upright bass that student Diego Martinez hits with a bow, instead of strums.
Robinson explained these art modes can be traced back to John Coltrane’s freeform jazz heard in the
1966 album “Ascension.” Experimental audio has since made lasting marks in popular rock music, from the feral screams belted by Iggy Pop in The Stooges’ 1970s track “L.A. Blues,” or the sucking sounds of a vacuum cleaner taking big stages with hit jam band Phish.
On Saturday’s setlist are four original compositions, including three that were individually arranged by ensemble members. There will also be several interludes of duo performances, and a fourth ensemble piece Robinson said he spearheaded with the group.
He said it’s based on an art piece by
Nazafarin Lotfi previously displayed last fall in the University Galleries at Illinois State University; the dots in Lotfi’s visual artwork mark the time when the ensemble instruments sound off.
Additionally, the group will perform Charlie Haden’s “Song for Ché.”
Gabe Martinez, left to right, Ibrahim Muftee, John Nguyen, Stefen Robinson and Diego Martinez during Thursday, April 6, rehearsal for the Experimental Ensemble at Normal Community High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Aside from the gong, two electric guitars, a vinyl turntable and a double bass, also in the ensemble are two cellos, a violin, a viola, an alto saxophone, a large drum, a bass clarinet and a Moog Mother 32 semi-modular synthesizer.
Robinson said while some students who come to the ensemble don’t need much direction, others need to be encouraged to “think outside of the instrument.”
“Some students just require time and space,” the sociology teacher said. “They just need to be there for a couple months and not be pushed. “
John Nguyen, left to right, Stefen Robinson and Diego Martinez rehearse April 6 for the Experimental Ensemble at Normal Community High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“Turmoil”
Striking many sounds of strangeness, the end results transcend typical expectations for electroacoustic performances by provoking a range of emotive reactions.
One of those can be described in the composition title by ensemble member John Nguyen: “Turmoil.” Nguyen said it begins with violin and guitar running through heavy reverb. Then the bass picks up, later followed by percussion and some strings.
All strings sound off with the melody as the electronic instruments join in, Nguyen said, and the strings sustain the last note before the bassist prepares to improvise with pedal effects.
Calling back to its namesake, the student composer described the piece’s atmosphere as tumultuous.
“I wanted it to feel uncomfortable in parts,” Nguyen said. The senior added places in the piece for the audience “to breathe” between moments of dissonance.
Interconnected
Robinson said his approach to teaching music experimentation is to give students a space where they're allowed to try new things and make sounds they’ve never been encouraged to make before.
He agreed that it takes a lot of courage for students to experiment with music.
Stefen Robinson, left, and Diego Martinez practice during an April 6 rehearsal for the Experimental Ensemble at Normal Community High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Robinson added a main lesson they practice is how to just listen. He said they’ll do that too in a choir or orchestra, but they employ a different kind of listening — one without sheet music or clear notation. He said they’ll question how different instruments complement each other, and whether to add or remove certain layers of sound.
The teacher, who graduated from a precursor of ISU’s Creative Technologies program
(then termed in 2004 as Arts Technology), said he believes liberated music can create liberated people.
Robinson said they’ll want to “do the work of imagining a different society beyond violence.”
He said Coltrane made spiritual music beyond what any one religion attempted to communicate, sparking an understanding of how interconnected we are all.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: pt.fwd presents Normal Community High School Experimental Ensemble
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Inside the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington TICKETS: Free
