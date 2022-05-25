Dexter O’Neal dishing up the funk Saturday at The Castle Theatre

BLOOMINGTON — A real fine funk artist loves to make people get up and move.

There’s no doubt that Dexter O’Neal is filled to the brim with that kind of love — so filled, he and the rest of the “Funk Yard" are "gonna tear the roof" off this Saturday at Bloomington's Castle Theatre.

His five-piece band, based in the Peoria area, brings to the stage sizzling energy and grooves that will take you back. O’Neal sings with such soul that his voice captivates his audience, evidenced by his spot-on covering of “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

When the whole Funk Yard is dropped into a low gear, they can ferociously shunt from the famous classics of Marvin Gaye to hits of The Temptations. Before stitching in a Ludacris song, O'Neal may invoke the renowned words of "Smooth" by Santana: "Give me your heart, make it real, or else forget about it."

O'Neal said funk music doesn't get old. He added some styles of music have made a real comeback after 20 years, but not yet funk.

"I want to do that," he said. "It'll hit a chord with people."

Peoria Funkadelic

Out from their Peoria-area home base, O'Neal and the Funk Yard return to the Twin Cities after performing last fall at Jazz Upfront. Saturday will be the band's first headlining show at The Castle, and O'Neal said he's excited for it.

No funk band is complete without some saxophone, and Paul Weddle delivers his skills with the Funk Yard. O'Neal said Weddle also tours with the Classics IV, who wrote "Spooky."

Adding on to O'Neal's talented accompaniments are Courtez Banks on the keyboard and drummer Bryan Moore. O'Neal said both have gospel backgrounds, with the former having too many acts to mention. Jeremie Horton lines up on the bass guitar, experienced in traditional blues styles.

"Everybody brings a little something from where they come from," O'Neal said.

As for O'Neal, he's performed with greats like Jerry Garcia and Bootsy Collins. While he hasn't played with George Clinton, O'Neal said he feels like he knows him.

He added that with 104 shows booked in the previous year, his band is back up to full speed since COVID slowed their roll.

O'Neal said during the pandemic, they were able to continue to play at venues and clubs thanks to a strong following they built up. He said they found some new venues that have been willing to call them back.

They were aided in March 2020 by a live video recording of an in-studio show broadcast by WTVP. With full clips available for streaming, O'Neal said the audience was captivated and their band was given much exposure.

Grooving real good

O’Neal told me he’s had a great, charming life in music. You can feel that exact vibe as he speaks to you.

His top influences come from Stevie Wonder, Clinton, Earth, With and Fire, and The Doobie Brothers, and encapsulate many musical genres. Hip-hop artists like Outkast and Kayne West also earned spots in his band's repertoire.

He explained that he's patterned himself after the Dave Matthew Band, which he said didn't have a lot of media support. However, O'Neal said DMB still created events with an atmosphere that people wanted to join.

"I just love making people dance and watching them have a good time," O'Neal said. "It doesn’t matter how old they are, they just can’t stop.

"They have to move to it."

