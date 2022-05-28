Denison: Local musicians rallied support for Leah Marlene

Brendan Denison Breaking News Reporter Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com. Follow Brendan Denison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BLOOMINGTON — As Leah Marlene rose to the rank of a top 3 contestant on "American Idol," fellow musicians from Bloomington-Normal had her back the whole time.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter posted on social media last week that she was headed home to Normal, having completed a run on the show that saw her reach the May 22 finale and perform alongside pop superstar Katy Perry.

As yellow signs of support for Marlene were lifted into windows of homes and businesses around Bloomington-Normal through the weeks of competition, so were the spirits of area performers. No matter the musical styles, many lent their ears and their hearts.

Among them was Dominique Stevenson, who performs hip-hop as V8 Vast Change. He said he was feeling ecstatic for Marlene at her final watch party May 22 at Normal West High School, while assisting Meltdown Creative Works with printing T-shirts.

Stevenson also performed a set at the previous watch party on May 15, when Marlene made the top 3.

"You love to see good people win," he said, citing messages from the Bible. He added Marlene is giving exposure to the Twin Cities, and has made some people say "BloNo" is the music central of Central Illinois.

“It’s a good identity to have, because we honestly do have a lot of talented musicians and artists in the area,” Stevenson said. “They just don’t have the opportunity to get that type of exposure.”

Marlene's success could bring visitors to the area, he said, noting that fans do travel to see their favorite artists perform or to explore their hometowns.

“Everybody benefits from a local hero,” he said.

The Bloomington hip-hop artist said he first met Marlene at a school talent show. Stevenson said he was blown away by her performance. They spoke after the show, and he said Marlene and her mother later came to his house to help him record a double-album release, "The Lost and Found." The two tracks are "Sunshine" and "Beautiful."

He recalled Marlene singing in his closet, surrounded by clothing for soundproofing.

He and Marlene have a really strong mutual respect, Stevenson said.

Members of Bloomington-based country group Brushville were also among those cheering on the hometown star. The band said in an email that they’re all very proud of Marlene’s "Idol" success, adding it takes a lot of talent to get as far as she did.

“We all believe that this is just the beginning for big things to come for her,” the band continued.

And there’s acoustic rockers Jim Vasilou and Tommy Haas, who play covers under the stage name "Jim and Tommy." Vasilou said he’s proud and excited for Marlene.

“She has an appreciative heart and it shows through in her performance and personality,” he said. “She is deserving of all her success.

“All of us local musicians should be very proud to have her representing Bloomington-Normal.”

Haas said he is equally excited for Marlene and “all that lies in front of her!”

He added they all knew she was fantastic and she’s played in the area for a long time.

“It’s really wonderful to see Leah get such positive national notoriety,” exclaimed Haas in an email. “I urge everyone to support local live music!”

The Twin Cities have a wealth of musical talent, he continued.

Jim Stahly, former president of the Sound of Illinois barbershop chorus and its current historian, said their members cheered Marlene on.

“As an a cappella group, we understand how important it is to emotionally connect with your audience,” he said. “And, Leah’s natural ability to be ‘in the moment’ is what carried her so far!"

Stahly said they’re really proud of Marlene, and he wishes to possibly coax her into singing for their 2023 shows.

Erik Nelson is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, songwriter and owner of Eclipse Studios in Normal, which works on major label projects with fairly famous artists.

He thought Marlene’s "Idol" fame was fabulous.

“She’s a tremendous talent,” he said, noting that he picked up on that when Marlene recorded her first album. Nelson sees both a hardworking and talented singer, songwriter and music producer in Marlene.

He said there’s a lot of activity and positivity in the Twin Cities music scene, with several festivals on the schedule this summer. Nelson described Bloomington-Normal as the “hub of a wheel,” with its location nestled between Chicago and St. Louis, Champaign and Peoria, close to Decatur.

“I have clients that come from towns away that complain about artists who are hating on each other and holding each other down,” Nelson said. “Around here, we have a positive and supportive music community.”

It's not yet known when Marlene will next take a stage in the Twin Cities. She had been slated to perform along with Dan Hubbard at the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington, but Taylor Steele is now scheduled with Hubbard on July 16. Marlene's appearance at Make Music Normal remains listed as tentative on the event website. However, there's no doubt she's grateful for the hometown support she's received.

On Monday, she stated on social media a heartfelt thanks to her fans in reflection of her most "beautiful, incredible journey" of her whole life.

Marlene also said it's only the beginning for her, and her real work has begun.

