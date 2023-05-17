BLOOMINGTON — There are some sick sounds sprouting up in "Soy City."

Harlem Hayfield, a Decatur rock-blues project that formed in 2019 and ramped up songwriting during the pandemic, is rolling fast for harvest time. The band dished out six good tracks in its 2020 EP “Strong,” including warm-spirited love song “Light Me Up” and hefty funk riffs in record closer “Sick Style.”

With Hugh Sullivan tapping keys and lead vocalist Mikey Schoneman scatting true words of blues on the “Strong” ending track, let the evidence show that Decatur’s music scene is flourishing quite well.

As a portmanteau of the Harlem Renaissance moment and one of Schoneman's biggest soul influences, Curtis Mayfield, the band’s namesake suggests medium-sized cities planted in a sea of Illinois farm fields are anything but humdrum.

The Hayfield players are headed for a Saturday set at nightshop in downtown Bloomington, opening for Seattle rockers Chris King & The Gutterballs. Next up is Make Music Normal in late June.

Hay day

While Schoneman said they’re not going to compare themselves to the Harlem Renaissance, he said his band’s name is “a nod to the creative juices that are flowing through town.”

Schoneman said he feels like there’s a lot of expression coming out of Decatur now. He said it’s a “music explosion,” with a lot of original songwriting.

He said he and his bandmates have eclectic music interests. They range from Schoneman’s inspirations of classic-to-modern soul styles like Mayfield, Isaac Hayes and Erykah Badu, to other Harlem Hayfield players called to Van Halen, Dave Matthews Band, Vulfpeck, and pop punk band MxPx.

“When we get together and we start making a song, if we all like it … we feel it kind of transcends genres,” said Schoneman.

The winds of progress are lifting up Harlem Hayfield in 2023. The band signed up for a record deal early this year with Bridge Road Entertainment under producer David Bourgeois, after performing with Americana musicians Jocelyn & Chris.

Harlem Hayfield’s debut full-length LP, “Banter Tells and Trick,” is set to release in the fall. In addition to Jocelyn & Chris, the album will also invite Danny Louis of Gov’t Mule as a guest performer.

Schoneman said he’s not seeing any finish lines yet, but he’s knows the band is headed in the right direction.

He added that they’re “just going to ride it until the wheels fall off and see how far we can take it.”

Rock star camp

Schoneman isn’t saving all the rock-star stage time for himself: He’s been passing on his musical skills to youngsters for nearly a decade.

In 2013, Schoneman said he started talks with the First Gig Rock N' Roll Camp in Danville about bringing a franchise to Decatur.

The next year, he said they got up and running in Decatur with the same curriculum as Danville’s, teaching kids ages 10 to 17 how to start a band and cover songs.

“The get the whole rock star experience in the course of a week,” he said.

The camp ends with a concert, and kids leave with band shirts and professional press photos. Schoneman said a lot of times, the bands will end up writing an original. The camp is returning to Millikin University July 17-22.

Schoneman said every member of Harlem Hayfield either serves as a band leader or guest instructor in the camp.

“They all have a hand in the camp of helping the kids along,” he said.

Goosebumps

As a vocalist, Schoneman said he wants to hear good stories in song lyrics.

He said he doesn’t play an instrument, but he still feels emotions from instrumentation.

“The words, the feeling and the soul behind the voice is going to carry me through the majority of what I listen to,” he said.

Schoneman said we as humans are really disconnected as a species. People mostly communicate through text messages either on the phone, or through Facebook or Instagram.

When making any music, he said musicians are just looking for some sort of a emotional connection to the other end of the speaker. Schoneman said that kind of communication speaks to our primal needs.

Although musicians may never meet some fans face to face, he said getting a good comment online still gives him goosebumps. Even better is when he sees someone singing along to his lyrics.

“You can’t buy that,” he said. “That’s powerful.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Chris King and The Gutterballs, Harlem Hayfield and Said Echo WHEN: Doors at 6 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington TICKETS: Entry for $10 at the door

