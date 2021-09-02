Deadline extended for Bloomington ArtGasm 2021

BLOOMINGTON — The deadline to submit artwork for the ArtGasm 2021: Grimm Fantasy event has been extended until 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
There are still several openings left for contributions and creations to be made. Artists and creators are encouraged to submit original work in any medium that explores the darkness in fairy tales or life in one of the four categories: Original Brothers Grimm Tales, "Dark", enchanted or regular forests, macabre or abstract open theme.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Ballroom, 600 N. East St.
Visit friendsofthebcpa.org/artgasm or contact LizBeth@dreams2createstudio.com for more information.
17 historical clippings of BloNo celebrating Labor Day
Parading the trombones
Parade highpoint
Coal miners
Teamsters
Meat-laden float
Hard work
At the end of the summer
Labor Day
Popular pastime
This is life!
The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America
Watching the parade
Thousands line the route
The Normal Community Marching Band
Working
Dr. Leslie Quiram
Labor Day observance at country clubs extends over weekend
