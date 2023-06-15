BLOOMINGTON — Country music lovers and festivalgoers have been lining up in Bloomington for a weekend filled with award-winning and emerging artists.

The Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival is playing its second year in McLean County with over 20 artists ranging from country to rock 'n' roll. The event moved from Peoria to the Interstate Center at the McLean County Fairgrounds in 2022.

Wayne Klein, president of USA Concerts & Events, said it's a perfect venue for the festival, with plenty of space for stages, parking, and spots for attendees camping over the weekend.

"I love this location. I mean, if I could sign a 99-year lease I would," said Klein, who is from Washington. "The support we get from the community and all of our sponsors is amazing."

USA Concerts & Events, based out of West Peoria, produces and organizes the event alongside others with the same name in Clinton, Iowa, Auburn, Michigan, Rockingham, North Carolina, and Taylorville.

Klein said they are an independent promoter with a team of about eight people managing the shows and hundreds of others working as volunteers, emergency personnel and security throughout the festival.

"It gets a little hard sometimes with waves of people coming up here, but overall it's fun," said volunteer Peyton Dearing, from Morton. "Everyone's just excited to be here."

Dearing said volunteers are helping in different locations throughout the fairgrounds with parking, tickets and other jobs, but at the end of the night, some do get a chance to listen to a headlining act or attend after-parties.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said events like Tailgate N' Tallboys bring economic benefits when visitors stay in local hotels, eat in local restaurants and enjoy what Bloomington-Normal has to offer.

Preliminary estimates indicate the event could generate about $2 million that will impact the local economy and help the community, Mwilambwe said.

"We definitely would like to get more people to come and live in Bloomington and recruit them for our various employers, and the best way for people to sample the community is experience it," Mwilambwe said. "When people come here for a festival or any other event, they get an opportunity to see what the city has to offer and visualize themselves living in the community."

Mwilambwe said he would like to see more festivals and events like this that could expand music genres and draw crowds from across the state.

Around 60,000 people attended last year's Tailgate N' Tallboys in Bloomington, and this year organizers are projecting about 50,000 people over the weekend, though more people will likely buy tickets the day or night of the shows, Klein said.

"The weather's gorgeous, so there can always be those last-minute ticket buyers," Klein added.

Matthew Whitehead said he drove all the way up from Abilene, Texas, with a couple of friends and an RV trailer to listen to Texas country music and see some of the modified trucks on display for the Ultimate Truck Show Experience.

"We go to a lot of truck meets and that's really the reason why we came here, because they added the truck meet to the music festival," Whitehead said. "We actually have another buddy who's driving up today after he saw videos from last night, so it's gonna be a fun weekend."

Jacob Baker and Adam Bonnet, from Indianola, Iowa, said they are both spending the weekend relaxing with their wives, and plan to catch artists like Jelly Roll and Nickelback perform this weekend.

"Seven years ago my wife was pregnant with twins and we were going to go to a Nickelback concert, but we didn't go, (and since) then we lost one of our kids," Bonnet said. "This is the closest event ... so it's a bit special for us to see him perform."

Rachel Wickman, along with her friends Kendra Haynes and Melissa Anderson from the Chicago area, said it was their first time at the music festival. They decided to set up a tent for the weekend and be around other people who were camping out.

"We came across it online on Facebook and we just decided to go, and here we are now," Wickman said. "I go camping a lot, and I think it's fun to meet new people over drinks and music."

They also planned to see Jelly Roll and Nickelback, and hoped to get good spots for Lainey Wilson's performance Thursday night, Wickman said.

"Everyone's here for the same reason, to have a good time and make new friends," Wickman added.

Klein said they will be announcing one of their headliners for next year's festival this weekend, and are already talking about possibilities for 2025.

"As long as we can pay our staff, make a little bit of money and put on an amazing show for people, that's what we're all about," Klein said. "Being a second-year festival, we're here to stay."

Klein said he recommends that people drink plenty of water before they arrive on the fairgrounds. Free water will be handed out during peak high temperatures throughout the day, he added.

For more information about Tailgate N' Tallboys, visit www.tailgatentallboys.com/bloomington.

