GIBSON CITY — Fans will be treated to both hip-hop and country music during this year's Gibson City Harvest Fest, set for Sept. 8-9 in downtown Gibson City.
Entertainment on Friday, Sept. 8, will feature the Too Hype Crew performing a “rump-shakin’, rhyme-makin’ old-school hip-hop experience" with hits from the 1980s, '90s and '00s.
Country music artist Randy Houser, known for singles like "Boots On," Runnin' Outta Moonlight," "How Country Feels" and "Goodnight Kiss," will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Music begins at 7:30 p.m. each night, and general admission to the concerts is free. Party pit tickets (for the section closet to the stage) will be available at GibsonCityHarvestFest.com.
