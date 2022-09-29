Comic fans in for a weekend fright at Bloomington fest

BLOOMINGTON — Fans of toys, comic books and card games are in for a scary good time this weekend in Bloomington.

The first Midwest Toy and Comics Fest is being unsealed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive. Organizer Ethan Goodey, 22, of Lincoln, said he’s wanting a healthy mix of cosplayers, panels and activities at the fest.

And with Halloween approaching next month, attendees might encounter some “frightening” guests.

Apart from the vendor assortment, Goodey said he’s most excited for the 6 p.m. Saturday “Last Panel Rave,” being produced by Lexington House Massive, of Lexington, Kentucky. He said four DJs will be attending: DJ Mannino, DJ Embry.0, DJ $weetboy and DJ Jon Dose.

Goodey said they’ll be mixing styles like EDM, funk, house, trap and techno.

“We’ve seen them perform live before and they’re absolutely just stunning,” he said.

Beer and liquor will be available for sale.

Around 100 merchandise tables had sold out the week before the event, Goodey said, with a total of 30 vendors confirmed to attend.

There will be a lot of toys and comics, plus many art vendors. He said they’re coming from Chicago, Decatur, Springfield and Indianapolis, plus Michigan and Missouri.

Co-organizer Mickey Tate said every vendor will have unique items, and they’re hoping that will bring a variety for all who check out the show.

Goodey said they’re also adding more of a "trading card game cup" concept to it. One new hit game, called MetaZoo, will have a tournament at the festival with exclusive cards awarded to winners, he said.

“That doesn't happen to a lot of shows,” he said.

Goodey agreed that MetaZoo is similar to Pokemon, as it features cryptid creatures like Bigfoot, Mothman and Chupacabra. He added game rules include fourth-dimensional effects, where card stats are based on whether players are in an urban setting, near water features or at night.

Goodey said those stats are either “buffed” or “de-buffed” based on your surroundings. He also noted card sales for MetaZoo surpassed Magic the Gathering and Pokemon in 2021.

Justin Glenn of Lincoln Sportscards and Gaming will help run that tournament, Goodey said.

Other tournaments being held include a Super Smash Brothers Brawl on the Nintendo Switch, which is being sponsored by Tate’s business, Primary Collectibles in Lincoln, as well as a Mortal Kombat tourney.

Tate also said they’re having a costume contest, with a kids section for those 13 and under, plus an adult group. The contest will be judged by panelists Wyatt Weed and Brian Prince, along with a Jason Voorhees cosplayer with Bloomington Horrors.

Awards are set at a $100 cash for adults and $50 cash for kids, said Tate.

Goodey said Weed will be their biggest panelist. He's a Springfield native, was a boar predator in the 1990 release of Predator 2, and was a film producer for "Star Trek Voyager."

Prince was a stunt actor in "Black Panther" and filled in the role of Predator in the 2018 re-release of the film, Goodey said.

Daniel Pesina will return to Bloomington for the fest this weekend after paneling at the BN Video Game Convention in May. Goodey said Pesina is a master martial artist from Chicago, who did motion-capture acting for Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Reptile and Sub-Zero in the first three Mortal Kombat games.

He also said Pesina was a foot solider in the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" movies, and worked alongside Raphael.

Frank Bosco will panel as well. Goodey said he helped pencil in all the TMNT comics for DC Comics.

Horrors blooming

When costuming as Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers or Freddie Kruger, Pete Saratavich, 44, said he and his fellow cosplayers like to go off the beaten path.

He explained that they're not just out to “scare people.”

“We're doing funny things,” said Saratavich, of Bloomington. “We'll go into the club and act like we're having a beer as Jason or Michael Myers.”

He said they’re scaring people, but also showing off some humor of the 1980s horror icons. His group, Bloomington Horrors, will be keeping the fright alive this weekend at the Midwest Toy and Comic Fest.

While he doesn’t consider his organization a business just yet, Saratavich said he’d ultimately like to establish it as a promotional company with various characters on deck. He said when acting in character, they hand out freebies like candies with cards to promote local businesses.

He runs the group with his brother, Devin Dyers, and works with around 10 other cosplayers. And they don’t only do horror characters.

“We also like the comic (book) stuff too, and that’s why we’re trying to broaden our horizons a little bit and do a little bit of all of it,” he said.

Saratavich said their funniest moments are as Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, when they casually pose with others.

“People literally think that's the most hilarious thing in the world,” he said.

And those interactions with people are what he likes most about wearing realistic costumes.

“I liked the whole reaction of your hard work actually showing off,” he said, as well as the artist endeavors, too.

IF YOU GO What: Midwest Toy and Comic Fest When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2 Where: Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington Admission: $10 at the door, or free for kids ages 13 and younger More info: www.midwesttoycomicfest.com or www.facebook.com/MidwestToyandComicFest