Christmas at the Mansions tour set for Dec. 11 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Tickets are on sale now for the Christmas at the Mansions tour set for Saturday, Dec. 11.
Ewing Manor and the David Davis Mansion are partnering again this year for the event.
Tours will run from 2-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and may be purchased at Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Schnucks supermarkets or Hy-Vee. Tickets are also available online at
christmasatthemansions.com. Tickets will be sold at each location the day of the event for $20.
Over 3,000 students and close to 7,000 spectators from across the state came to Hancock Stadium in Normal on Saturday for the Illinois State Marching Band Championships.
Photos: Bloomington tattoo artists work to create unique artistry
102421-blm-loc-3tattoos
Andre Willis practices the art of tattoo at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-2tattoos
Shelby James works at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington. "I got in trouble in school a lot because I was drawing and doodling instead of my assignments," she said.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-4tattoos
Chad Ramsay, owner of the Illinois Tattoo Co., 102 W. Market St. in downtown Bloomington, sports a variety of organic tattoos, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-8tattoos
Jasmine Ellis displays unique piercings as she practices her art at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-9tattoos
Tattoo artist Melanie Moldovan is just beginning to pursue her own tattoos on her arm at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
102421-blm-loc-11tattoos
Josh Meyers is a tattoo artist at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., 622 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
