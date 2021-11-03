Christmas at the Mansions tour set for Dec. 11 in Bloomington

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Tickets are on sale now for the Christmas at the Mansions tour set for Saturday, Dec. 11.

Ewing Manor and the David Davis Mansion are partnering again this year for the event. 

Tours will run from 2-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and may be purchased at Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Schnucks supermarkets or Hy-Vee. Tickets are also available online at christmasatthemansions.com.  Tickets will be sold at each location the day of the event for $20. 

More information can be found at news.illinoisstate.edu/2021/11/tickets-on-sale-for-christmas-at-the-mansions-tour-december-11.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

