BLOOMINGTON — Grammy-nominated Christian music band MercyMe will perform at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St. in Bloomington, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

The show is part of band's fall "Together Again Tour." Also joining the band will be Crowder and Andrew Ripp.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, and can be purchased on the arena's website.

The band previously toured the U.S. this spring to support their latest album, "Always Only Jesus," with the No. 1 hit "Then Christ Came."

They will release a new single, "To Not Worship You," on Friday, May 19.

Photos: IHSA dance finals in Bloomington