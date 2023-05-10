BLOOMINGTON — Air. Time. Death. Money. War. Light.

All are concepts universal to the human experience, and critical elements to perhaps the greatest concept album of the 20th century.

Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” hit its 50th anniversary March 23, and not a single note has grayed in all those decades.

The data proves it: Billboard ranked it No. 5 on its list of top-selling vinyl records in April. The Recording Industry Association of America first certified the record as platinum in 1990; the RIAA hasn’t updated that count since 1998, when the record surpassed 15 million confirmed sales.

Progressive rock fans looking to experience a live performance of "Dark Side" don’t need to wait for Roger Waters' next North American tour. Chicagoland cover band “Think Floyd” takes the stage Saturday at The Castle Theatre in Bloomington, and plans to play it entirely.

Cha-ching

"Dark Side" has touched several generations of music lovers, myself included. When first learning bass guitar as a child, my tutor pointed out the bassline to “Money” was overplayed in my practice routine and I needed to explore other music.

But, I still played it persistently. It’s really that catchy.

Think Floyd’s guitarist, vocalist and assistant manager, Eric Davies, said he remembers his parents putting Pink Floyd records on, and hearing them on the radio through the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Now 38, Davies said he believes it’s a common experience for many to make "Dark Side" their first Pink Floyd record purchase.

“It cements their sound into your consciousness,” he said of "Dark Side," adding it was the band’s opus that’s stood the test of time.

Crowd reactions since Think Floyd started playing "Dark Side" anniversary sets this spring, he said, have been positive. While 50 years seems like a long time, he said some in Think Floyd audiences are getting brought back to the very moment they first heard the album’s songs in 1973.

Thing of beauty

Through dutiful practice, Davies said they’re accurately hitting all the iconic parts of "Dark Side" songs and making transitions seamless. So whenever they get a chance, he said they “perform our hearts out.”

It’s not a small act that’s come together. He said Think Floyd is on its 19th season of touring, after first banding in 2004 and rotating through most of their musicians. Band manager and keyboardist Kyle Stong remains their only founding member on the lineup of eight.

Davies said they renew the cast every now and then as players find their exits, and Davies said he was “the baby” in the band until Max Russo, 21, joined on saxophone. Russo is also a junior at Illinois State University, where he's studying music business with a minor in jazz performance.

Other performers include Jon Buschner on lead guitar and vocals; Andrew Bunk on bass guitar and vocals; drummer Derrick Martens; and vocalists Nicky Von and Julie Larsen.

Davies said “Great Gig in the Sky,” a track Pink Floyd initially named “The Mortality Sequence,” has received a standing ovation at Think Floyd shows. He said Von “knocks it out of the park” with emotional vocals.

Buschner and Martens are full-time musicians who make Think Floyd one of their projects. Davies works in in market research and has played with Think Floyd for eight years. He said the band pulls it off with the support from their crew team, producing lighting and video effects.

When everyone is “all aboard … working together as a team, amazing things can happen,” said Davies.

That includes previous Think Floyd performances honoring 1979 album “The Wall.” Even with all the dark and spaced out moments, he said the music was still impressive.

“It’s a thing of beauty,” he said, ”and it inspires us all to play better for everyone.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Think Floyd, performing "Dark Side of the Moon" in its entirety WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday WHERE: The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington TICKETS: Standing tickets start at $20, available online at thecastletheatre.com. Seated tickets also available, starting at $25.

Photos: Pink Floyd through the years