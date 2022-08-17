Champaign to host 'Incident at Kickapoo Creek' film screening, concert

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Theatre

203 W. Park Ave., Champaign, (217) 356-9053, thevirginia.org

This historic theater, built in 1921, was recently renovated to bring it back to its original state, complete with velvet theater seats and original murals, gold leaf and pipe organ.

 Submitted photo

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Park District will kick off the Virginia Theatre's 2022-23 season with a free outdoor concert and ticketed movie screening on Sept. 17, featuring the film "Incident at Kickapoo Creek."

The concert will be on West Park Avenue in front of the theater from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the film screening at 7 p.m. inside the theater, 203 W. Park Ave. in downtown Champaign. 



A Q&A with filmmaker R.C. Raycraft will take place afterward, and an exhibit of period posters, articles, festival photographs and other memorabilia will be displayed in the theater’s eastern lobby.

The film documents the Woodstock-inspired music festival called the Incident at Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival, which a Central Illinois farmer produced on his McLean County property over Memorial Day weekend in 1970. 

The festival drew as many as 60,000 attendees to Heyworth and was booked by University of Illinois student and Danville native Irving Azoff, who later become chairman and CEO of Ticketmaster Entertainment and executive chairman of Live Nation Entertainment. 



The event featured some of the biggest musical acts of the era, including REO Speedwagon, B.B. King and Ted Nugent. The documentary captures glimpses of the performances along with shots of the weekend's events and their impact on the community. 

The film was recut in 2020 with an additional 15 minutes of footage, and the Sept. 17 event in Champaign will be its national premiere, highlighting the festival's 50th anniversary. 

Raycraft's other short film, "A Casual Conversation with the King," features an interview with B.B. King will precede the screening of "Incident at Kickapoo Creek."

The concert set for earlier that evening includes Ian Shepherd & Friends with six other local vocalists: Atrain, Kayla Brown, Ryan Byfield, Andrew Duncanson, Ryan Groff and Dawna Nelson. They will perform renditions of songs from the Incident at Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival. 



Attendees must be 18 or older or be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For more information on the film, visit www.kickapoocreekmovie.com

General admission tickets for the movie and exhibit are $12 and on sale at the Virginia Theatre Box Office, online at www.thevirginia.org, or by phone at 217-356-9063.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

