Central Illinois artist featured in Heartland show

A Sense of Place

The flyer for "A Sense of Place," a show at the Joe McCauley Gallery at Heartland Community College,

 Connor Wood

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has announced the next show in the Joe McCauley Gallery as "A Sense of Place: Landscape Paintings" by Douglas C. Johnson. 

Johnson has been painting landscapes for more than 30 years. He is a graduate of Illinois State University and Northern Illinois University and now lives in Bloomington-Normal. 

The show was scheduled to open Monday and runs through Dec. 15. 

Visitors are able to submit questions to Johnson about the works on display. His responses will be included in a video that will also be on display and at www.heartland.edu/artGallery.

Heartland College gallery to feature COVID-inspired art

Admission to the Joe McCauley Gallery is free. It is in room 2507 of the Instructional Commons Building and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. 

A classroom cooperative between Heartland Community College and Nussbaum Transportation will lead to jobs for area residents.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

