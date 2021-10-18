Central Illinois artist featured in Heartland show

Johnson has been painting landscapes for more than 30 years. He is a graduate of Illinois State University and Northern Illinois University and now lives in Bloomington-Normal.

The show was scheduled to open Monday and runs through Dec. 15.

Visitors are able to submit questions to Johnson about the works on display. His responses will be included in a video that will also be on display and at www.heartland.edu/artGallery.

Admission to the Joe McCauley Gallery is free. It is in room 2507 of the Instructional Commons Building and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

