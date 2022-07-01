Celebrate America: A roundup of Fourth of July events in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day? Here's what's happening in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas:

Bloomington

Celebrate America Concert; 7 p.m. July 2 & 3, Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave.

Park 2 Park 5 Miller Race; noon July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.

66th annual July 4 Parade; 2 p.m. July 4, 1322 E. Grove St.

4th of July Class Car Cruise Celebration; 3-7 p.m. July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.

Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.

Normal

Park 2 Park; 7:30-9:30 a.m. July 4, Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St.

4th of July Early Bird Swim; 9-10 a.m. July 4, Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St.

Concerts on the Quad: House of Hamill; 7-8:30 p.m. July 4, Quad, West College Avenue

4th of July Celebration Sky Concert; 5 p.m. July 4, Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St.; inflatables, face painting, balloon artists begin at 5:30 p.m.; food vendors available at 5 p.m.

Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. July 4, Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St.

Chenoa

Street Dance; 5 p.m. July 3, City Park, featuring Brushville.

Parade; 2 p.m. July 4, corner of Division and Mill.

Fireworks; 9:30 p.m. July 4, City Park.

Clinton

Fireworks; dusk, July 5.

Downs

Fireman's Breakfast; 7-10 a.m. July 4, Downs Fire Department.

Sand Volleyball Tournament; 9 a.m. July 4, Dooley Park.

Battle of the Bands; 10 a.m. July 4, Dooley Park Pavilion.

Food vendors; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.

Lineup for parade; 11-11:45 a.m. July 4, Tri-Valley Schools.

4th of July Parade; noon, July 4.

Live music; 1-4 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.

Basketball tournament; 1-4 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park Basketball Court.

Live music; 7-10 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park Basketball Court.

National anthem; 9:10 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.

Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park/TV.

Dwight

4th of July Celebration; all day July 4, Dwight Grade School grounds; food, carnival games, water wars, bounce house, 50/50 raffle and glow item sale.

Fireworks; 9 p.m. July 4, Dwight Grade School grounds.

Eureka

Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, Apostolic Christian Home.

Food Truck Festival & Fireworks; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4, Eureka Lake.

Heyworth

Fishing Derby; 7-9 a.m. July 4, Centennial Park.

Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament; 8 a.m. July 4, Centennial Park.

4th of July Community Parade; 10 a.m. July 4.

Food vendors & DJ; 7-10 p.m. July 4, Centennial Park.

Fireworks; dusk, July 4, Centennial Park.

LeRoy

4th of July Parade; 9:30 a.m. July 4, American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79.

LeRoy Freedom Quilters honor local veteran; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4, Kiwanis Park.

Lincoln

4th of July Celebration; noon-10 p.m. July 3, Lincoln Park District; live music, children's parade, pool fun and fireworks.

Minonk

Band: Tim Gleason; 7-10 p.m. July 1, Chestnut St. near the block of 5th and 6th streets.

Celebration; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 2, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets; parade, inflatables, vendors, lunch and bingo.

Band: Two Beer Tommy; 7-10 p.m. July 2, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets.

Fireworks; dusk, July 2, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets.

Cruise-In; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 3, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets; no entry free.

Local Smoke Off; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 3, 5th and Chestnut streets.

Band: Stringrays; 5-8 p.m. July 3, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets.

Mount Pulaski

Town Wide Garage Sale; July 1-4, multiple locations.

Peoria

Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000; 7:30 a.m. July 4, 418 SW. Water St.

Inaugural 4th of July Party; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, Touch of Grey Café.

4th of July at Tartan Inn; 8 a.m. July 4, Tartan Inn.

50th annual 4th of July Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, West Peoria.

Red, White and Boom Fireworks; 9:30 p.m. July 4, Peoria Riverfront.

Pontiac

Independence Day Celebration; 4-9:30 p.m. July 2, Elks Lodge; live music, inflatables, balloon creations, food and drinks, fireworks.

Streator

5k run/walk; 8 a.m. July 2, City Park or virtual; $20 early registration; $25 virtual and registration after June 30.

Non-food vendors open; 9 a.m. July 2-3, City Park.

Kids Corner; 9 a.m.-noon July 2, City Park.

Fundraising cookout; noon-3 p.m. July 2, City Park.

Lizzi Neal Band; noon-3 p.m. July 2, City Park Plumb Pavilion.

Bagshot Row Band; noon-3:30 p.m. July 3, City Park Plumb Pavilion.

Fundraising Ice Cream and Pie Social; noon-3 p.m. July 3, City Park.

Kids Parade; 1 p.m. July 3, City Park.

Vendors, beer tent and carnival; 5 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.

Opening ceremonies and crowning of Ms. Sparkler & Mr. Firecracker; 6:30 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.

Heartless; 7 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.

Silver Bullet STL; 9 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.

80's Bush; 7 p.m. July 7, Northpoint Field.

Jack Russell's Great White; 8:30 p.m. July 7, Northpoint Field.

Firehouse; 10 p.m. July 7, Northpoint Main Stage.

The NATU Band, 7 p.m. July 8, Northpoint Main Stage.

Jordan Fletcher, 8:30 p.m. July 8, Northpoint Main Stage.

Eddie Montgomery, 10 p.m. July 8, Northpoint Main Stage.

The Nixons, 7 p.m. July 9, Northpoint Main Stage.

Fastball, 8:30 p.m. July 9, Northpoint Main Stage.

Everclear, 10 p.m. July 9, Northpoint Main Stage.

Parade, 1 p.m. July 10, Main Street, downtown Streator

Confederate Railroad, 6:30 p.m. July 10, Northpoint Main Stage.

The LACs, 8 p.m. July 10, Northpoint Main Stage.

Fireworks; 9:39 p.m. July 10, Northpoint Field.

Towanda

Fireworks; dusk, July 3, near fire department and school.

Flea market; all day July 4, Villages Parks.

Food concessions; all day July 4, Parks and Community Building.

Parade; lineup 9-9:30 a.m., starts at 10 a.m. July 4, Grade School.

