Celebrate America: A roundup of Fourth of July events in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day? Here's what's happening in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas:
Bloomington
Celebrate America Concert; 7 p.m. July 2 & 3, Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave.
Park 2 Park 5 Miller Race; noon July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.
66th annual July 4 Parade; 2 p.m. July 4, 1322 E. Grove St.
4th of July Class Car Cruise Celebration; 3-7 p.m. July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.
Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.
Normal
Park 2 Park; 7:30-9:30 a.m. July 4, Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St.
4th of July Early Bird Swim; 9-10 a.m. July 4, Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St.
Concerts on the Quad: House of Hamill; 7-8:30 p.m. July 4, Quad, West College Avenue
4th of July Celebration Sky Concert; 5 p.m. July 4, Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St.; inflatables, face painting, balloon artists begin at 5:30 p.m.; food vendors available at 5 p.m.
Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. July 4, Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St.
Chenoa
Street Dance; 5 p.m. July 3, City Park, featuring Brushville.
Parade; 2 p.m. July 4, corner of Division and Mill.
Fireworks; 9:30 p.m. July 4, City Park.
Clinton
Fireworks; dusk, July 5.
Downs
Fireman's Breakfast; 7-10 a.m. July 4, Downs Fire Department.
Sand Volleyball Tournament; 9 a.m. July 4, Dooley Park.
Battle of the Bands; 10 a.m. July 4, Dooley Park Pavilion.
Food vendors; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.
Lineup for parade; 11-11:45 a.m. July 4, Tri-Valley Schools.
4th of July Parade; noon, July 4.
Live music; 1-4 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.
Basketball tournament; 1-4 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park Basketball Court.
Live music; 7-10 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park Basketball Court.
National anthem; 9:10 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.
Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park/TV.
Dwight
4th of July Celebration; all day July 4, Dwight Grade School grounds; food, carnival games, water wars, bounce house, 50/50 raffle and glow item sale.
Fireworks; 9 p.m. July 4, Dwight Grade School grounds.
Eureka
Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, Apostolic Christian Home.
Food Truck Festival & Fireworks; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4, Eureka Lake.
Heyworth
Fishing Derby; 7-9 a.m. July 4, Centennial Park.
Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament; 8 a.m. July 4, Centennial Park.
4th of July Community Parade; 10 a.m. July 4.
Food vendors & DJ; 7-10 p.m. July 4, Centennial Park.
Fireworks; dusk, July 4, Centennial Park.
LeRoy
4th of July Parade; 9:30 a.m. July 4, American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79.
LeRoy Freedom Quilters honor local veteran; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4, Kiwanis Park.
Lincoln
4th of July Celebration; noon-10 p.m. July 3, Lincoln Park District; live music, children's parade, pool fun and fireworks.
Minonk
Band: Tim Gleason; 7-10 p.m. July 1, Chestnut St. near the block of 5th and 6th streets.
Celebration; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 2, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets; parade, inflatables, vendors, lunch and bingo.
Band: Two Beer Tommy; 7-10 p.m. July 2, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets.
Fireworks; dusk, July 2, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets.
Cruise-In; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 3, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets; no entry free.
Local Smoke Off; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 3, 5th and Chestnut streets.
Band: Stringrays; 5-8 p.m. July 3, Chestnut Street near the block of 5th and 6th streets.
Mount Pulaski
Town Wide Garage Sale; July 1-4, multiple locations.
Peoria
Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000; 7:30 a.m. July 4, 418 SW. Water St.
Inaugural 4th of July Party; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, Touch of Grey Café.
4th of July at Tartan Inn; 8 a.m. July 4, Tartan Inn.
50th annual 4th of July Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, West Peoria.
Red, White and Boom Fireworks; 9:30 p.m. July 4, Peoria Riverfront.
Pontiac
Independence Day Celebration; 4-9:30 p.m. July 2, Elks Lodge; live music, inflatables, balloon creations, food and drinks, fireworks.
Streator
5k run/walk; 8 a.m. July 2, City Park or virtual; $20 early registration; $25 virtual and registration after June 30.
Non-food vendors open; 9 a.m. July 2-3, City Park.
Kids Corner; 9 a.m.-noon July 2, City Park.
Fundraising cookout; noon-3 p.m. July 2, City Park.
Lizzi Neal Band; noon-3 p.m. July 2, City Park Plumb Pavilion.
Bagshot Row Band; noon-3:30 p.m. July 3, City Park Plumb Pavilion.
Fundraising Ice Cream and Pie Social; noon-3 p.m. July 3, City Park.
Kids Parade; 1 p.m. July 3, City Park.
Vendors, beer tent and carnival; 5 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.
Opening ceremonies and crowning of Ms. Sparkler & Mr. Firecracker; 6:30 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.
Heartless; 7 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.
Silver Bullet STL; 9 p.m. July 6, Northpoint Field.
80's Bush; 7 p.m. July 7, Northpoint Field.
Jack Russell's Great White; 8:30 p.m. July 7, Northpoint Field.
Firehouse; 10 p.m. July 7, Northpoint Main Stage.
The NATU Band, 7 p.m. July 8, Northpoint Main Stage.
Jordan Fletcher, 8:30 p.m. July 8, Northpoint Main Stage.
Eddie Montgomery, 10 p.m. July 8, Northpoint Main Stage.
The Nixons, 7 p.m. July 9, Northpoint Main Stage.
Fastball, 8:30 p.m. July 9, Northpoint Main Stage.
Everclear, 10 p.m. July 9, Northpoint Main Stage.
Parade, 1 p.m. July 10, Main Street, downtown Streator
Confederate Railroad, 6:30 p.m. July 10, Northpoint Main Stage.
The LACs, 8 p.m. July 10, Northpoint Main Stage.
Fireworks; 9:39 p.m. July 10, Northpoint Field.
Towanda
Fireworks; dusk, July 3, near fire department and school.
Flea market; all day July 4, Villages Parks.
Food concessions; all day July 4, Parks and Community Building.
Parade; lineup 9-9:30 a.m., starts at 10 a.m. July 4, Grade School.
